The Mexican National Team has a couple more games left in the Concacaf qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. El Tri missed a great opportunity to secure their ticket to the World Cup after drawing goalless with the United States at middle of the week. This Sunday, March 27, the team led by Gerardo Martino will visit Honduras in San Pedro Sula, the catracho team no longer has any chance of qualifying for the World Cup, but will seek to make it difficult for Mexico.
The Aztec team currently has 22 units, the product of six wins, four draws and two losses. Mexico is positioned in third place in the general classification, tied in points with the Stars and Stripes team, but with a worse goal difference. Costa Rica and Panama are still alive in the competition and could complicate El Tri’s classification if they get positive results against El Salvador and the United States, respectively.
The Mexican National Team would qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup if they win at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium and Costa Rica and Panama do not win. If Mexico won, it would reach 25 units, with three points to be disputed on the last day of the tie, neither the Ticos nor the Canaleros could reach this figure and the Aztecs would secure their place in the World Cup. El Tri needs to win and that their rivals do not win.
A draw in San Pedro Sula could also classify El Tri to Qatar. For this scenario to be possible, it is important that Costa Rica and Panama lose. In this way, the Mexican National Team would reach 23 points, while these two squads would remain at 19 and 18 units respectively.
In the event that Mexico wins its match in Honduras, but Costa Rica does the same against El Salvador, El Tri will tie at least the playoff, but will have to wait until the last day to guarantee its place in the World Cup.
