Erik ten Hag did an excellent job during his debut season to return the Red Devils to the Champions League, but United’s terrible start to the 2023/24 season appears to be quickly undermining the Dutchman’s early promise.

They are certainly not enjoying their return to Europe’s big moment.

An expected defeat in Munich on matchday one made their next home game against a star-studded Galatasaray (if it were 2017) a must-win, or at least not-lose, match.

Despite an excellent performance from newcomer Rasmus Hojlund, inexplicable defensive lines and woeful individual errors meant Ten Hag’s team went down 3-2. Zero points from their first two group stage games – the first time they have achieved that feat in this competition – leaves them a mountain to climb if they are to advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Danes, however, looked brilliant at the start of their Champions League campaign. They would have beaten Galatasaray in Istanbul if they had not been down to ten players and Bayern would have had a difficult time at Parken on matchday two, with Copenhagen perhaps deserving at least a point. Instead, they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

United will have their eyes on Galatasaray’s next duels against Bayern and hope that the German team wins both. At this point, the Red Devils have little hope of progressing as winners of Group A and should instead pray that Bayern do their thing in their three remaining games against Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

However, Die Roten’s vulnerabilities mean that it is far from certain that they will once again finish the group stage with a 100% record.

If United can beat Copenhagen twice and Galatasaray are beaten twice by Bayern, it will probably come down to the showdown in Istanbul on matchday five. If the aforementioned scenario comes true, United will have six points and Galatasaray four when the setback happens. The accessory rotates. If the Red Devils avoid defeat in Turkey, they will have a good chance of reaching the round of 16 (even if their head-to-head history with Galatasaray works against them), and Bayern could rest their starters on matchday six .