With the blackout that impacted 2.1 million residents due to the heavy rains that hit the capital of São Paulo this Friday, 3rd, consumers can ask for compensation if they suffered any losses due to the lack of energy.

Around one million addresses are still without electricity in the city of São Paulo. The forecast is that the service will be fully restored by Tuesday, 7th. According to Enel Distribuição SP, the most affected regions were the south and west zones, although there were also reports of power outages in the east and north zones of the capital.

Enel SP states that it has already normalized the service for around 1 million addresses. “The company is gradually reestablishing the service, giving priority to the most critical cases, such as essential services,” said Enel this Sunday morning, 5.

Enel can reimburse losses due to blackout

With a sudden lack of electricity, electronic devices or appliances are prone to being damaged. Furthermore, food stored in refrigerators can be wasted. The solution for residents can be a complaint at the call center, at service stores or on the Enel website.

Individuals must be provided with a CPF, ID or any other document with photo. Legal entities must have the social contract or last amendment, CNPJ, CPF and ID of the partner. Legal representatives must have a power of attorney notarized. It is also important to have robust evidence that the devices were damaged due to the blackout.

In cases of losses in condominiums, it is necessary to have identification documents, condominium agreement and the minutes of appointment of the property manager at the time of the complaint. Reports must be made within 90 days of the problem on the power grid.

Enel employees will check the electronic device or appliance within 15 calendar days after opening the complaint. In cases of refrigerators that contain perishable food, the deadline is one business day.

The deadline for a response from Enel is up to 15 calendar days. If it is found that the consumer was harmed by the power outage, the distributor will reimburse the account of the owner of the damaged device. If the company refuses to bear the loss, the solution may be to file a complaint with the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) or on the consumer.gov.br platform.

How to open a complaint with Aneel and consumer.gov.br?

To open a complaint with Aneel, residents can use the virtual assistant on the Agency’s website and fill out a form detailing the complaint. Consumers can also use the Aneel Consumidor app (available for Android and iOS) and telephone numbers 167 and 0800-727-0167 (open from Monday to Saturday, from 6:20 am to midnight).

To use consumer.gov.br, you must register on the Gov.br Portal and register a complaint about the energy company’s actions. When registering a complaint, it is necessary to provide personal data and indicate which energy company you wish to complain to.

Consumers can seek Justice and Procon

Other solutions in cases of non-resolution with Enel SP is to seek the Judiciary. In cases of losses of less than 20 minimum wages, an action must be opened in the Special Civil Court. For higher values, it is necessary to seek common justice.

Residents can also contact the Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation (Procon). Complaints can be made on Procon’s Electronic Channel or telephone number 151. Residents’ demands are responded to within five working days and complaints are registered within 15 working days.

Expert says it is important for consumers to have proof of the damage

According to Jonas Sales, lawyer and director of the Brazilian Institute of Consumer Policy and Law (BRASILCON), in cases of blackout, consumers do not need to prove that they are not to blame for the loss, but they need to make it clear what the damage was through of evidence.

“He has to show that my television is not working or that his refrigerator worked until Thursday. So, a photo, a record and even a witness. Some way of minimally proving that he was harmed is important,’ he explains.

In case of a non-response from Enel, Sales recommends that residents contact the Special Civil Court. “They would not have to spend, a priori, on lawyers. They can go alone and register the complaint using a form showing the damages”, says the lawyer.