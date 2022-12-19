Losing our mobile is a very stressful situation, beyond the cost of the device, what is usually worrying is the information it contains, from photographs to documents or bank details. For this reason, there are those who immediately choose to block the stolen or lost phone, although there is also the possibility of track devicealthough it does not work in all cases.

Anyway, if you wonder How can I know the location of a cell phone only with the phone numberhere we explain it to you.

How can I know the location of a cell phone?

We will start by clarifying that this instruction is designed to track a cell phone in Mexico, whether it has been lost or stolen. Also, we focus on Android devices first, and the service we will use is find my device.

So, these are the steps you should follow:

From your google account you have to enter the “Find Your Phone” option.

If you have more than one associated device, you will have to choose which one you want to track.

When you have selected the device, you will see different options, including a map.

The map will show you the exact location of your device.

Remember that this process works only with your device, since when entering your Google account, it must be the same one associated with your device. On the other hand, by activating this function you will also be allowed, if you so decide, to erase all data or block the device so that it cannot be used.

As you can see, answering the question of how can i know the location of a cell phone, It is very simple. However, we add that it is advisable to have already configured the option of find my from your Android device, because if you do not have it activated, the process can be difficult. You can choose to make it work even offline.

Finally, we emphasize once again that this works only with own devices, since it only has to be done by the owner of the google account to which the searched devices are associated.