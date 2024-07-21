This Sunday, June 21, International Dog Day is celebrated. This special date in commemoration of the faithful and loyal dogs, which has been celebrated since 2004, is a recognition of the social role they play. However, they are not reciprocated in the same way by humans, since according to the data of the last Study Abandonment and Adoption of pets According to the Affinity Foundation, last year more than 286,000 animals were taken in by Spanish shelters, of which 170,712 were dogs.

However, there are also people who know how to love their animals and would like to find out if their dog loves them back. And how do you know? There are certain signs that indicate that a dog loves its human family. Dogs not only create emotional bonds with people for survival reasons, but, like humans, they develop links based on affection and love. “Initially, the relationship with our pet is based on its dependence on people, since they provide food and a home, but then it evolves on an emotional level in a very special and sincere way,” explains Sònia Sáez, veterinarian and spokesperson for Purina Spain. “They seek closeness with their owners and get sad if they are not there. In fact, after a separation, they express great joy when they are reunited with them, despite having been cared for by other people, which shows that their affection transcends the fact of receiving a reward,” says the specialist.

In 2021, it was legally recognised that animals are sentient beings and, therefore, can express emotions. “Both humans and canines share similar social characteristics as a species. For example, group cooperation and hierarchy to maintain respect for the wisest member of the group,” explains Marcos Villén, a veterinarian in clinical ethology at the Katu Horia centre (Guipuzkoa). “When these characteristics are met in the relationship with dogs, well-being is generated in coexistence and, inevitably, one of the feelings we perceive is love,” Villén clarifies.

Dogs secrete oxytocin, the well-known love hormone, through which emotional bonds are created by experiencing positive experiences. In fact, dogs have many ways of showing love: “With physical contact, such as when they place their head on your lap or by licking. In this way, they greet and transmit their love and loyalty. Another way of identifying their affection is with the movement of their tail, when they give their paw to get your attention or if they sleep nearby,” says Sáez.

Some gestures that identify a dog’s affection are the movement of their tail or when they give their paw to get attention. Klaus Vedfelt (Getty Images)

Bonds between people and dogs

The interaction between humans is more complex than that between humans and dogs. “While humans build our relationships around multiple factors, the ones we build with our animals are much simpler, as they are based on affection and loyalty, which is demonstrated through physical and emotional contact with them,” says the veterinarian.

One of the great factors that makes the bond between humans and animals special is that animals have great empathy. “They do not judge us and they love us unconditionally, regardless of our origin, physical features, age or level of education,” explains the specialist. “Dogs have a great capacity to create bonds with people in a matter of minutes, simply with their gaze, approach and physical contact,” adds the expert. She highlights the similarity that is established between the emotional relationships of people and pets: “Animals make us feel accompanied and loved; they are fundamental for our emotional well-being and vice versa.”

Dogs have many ways of showing love, such as placing their head in your lap or licking you. andresr (Getty Images)

Knowing and respecting dogs is the basis on which a reciprocal relationship of love between both parties is based. But, before opening the doors of the home to a dog, you have to know if you can offer it what it needs. “It is necessary to know what type of dog can be cared for, according to its physical needs, behavior and personality, to avoid surprises, because it is not a toy, nor someone who is only there to satisfy human needs,” says ethologist Marcos Villén.

Adequate communication is essential for a dog to be happy and able to show love to its owners. It is the owners’ responsibility to know how their animal expresses itself. “Unfortunately, due to ignorance or misinformation, expressions of affection or fear are not usually correctly differentiated and dogs are dragged into situations of chronic stress, because there is no correct communication of emotions,” warns the specialist.

Keys to make a dog adore you

Each dog loves in a different way, depending on its personality, but there are universal guidelines, such as wagging its tail, seeking closeness and contact with the person or following them around the house. In addition, there are other factors that influence the way a dog loves. “Age, breed or previous experiences with other humans,” explains veterinarian Sònia Sáez, who alludes to the importance of considering animals as part of the family, giving them affection and spending time with them if we want them to love us. This expert also mentions several guidelines for achieving a close bond with the dog: