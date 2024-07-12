Although the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) provides detailed information through its different channels to carry out immigration procedures in compliance with all requirements and guidelines, in some cases offers additional support by holding special events across the country.

According to the criteria of

Through its community relations officers, The department maintains constant collaboration with local stakeholders through a variety of means including:

Periodic meetings.

Special sessions with specific agendas.

Educational presentations.

Email distribution of communication materials.

Phone conversations.

So, If you have any questions regarding a procedure you plan to carry out with Uscis, you can always use their Contact Centerbut it is also worth finding out about events in your area. Even if you belong to an organisation and are interested in holding a workshop on immigration procedures, you can contact the regional community relations officer.

For To stay informed about events available in your area, you can visit the Uscis website and, in the “upcoming local engagements” tab, enter your status, the type of information you are interested in, and the date.

Another option is to send an email to: [email protected]. Please note that you cannot send specific questions related to your case or request advice to this email address. This email address is intended only for providing comments and suggestions or to request a meeting or information about upcoming immigration training near you.

If you are, for example, carrying out a citizenship procedure by naturalization, you can go to one of the specialized workshops through which the agency will provide you with information punctual and suggestions.

One advantage is that You will be able to attend most meetings remotely, either by phone or online, so it will not be necessary to go to the offices in person.

USCIS can guide you on how to complete certain procedures. Photo:iStock Share

Upcoming USCIS events for immigration procedures

Between the Upcoming scheduled training events are:

Information session on naturalization

Date: July 16, 2024, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Modality: online

English language

The session will help permanent residents and others interested in naturalization learn about eligibility and requirements.

Date: July 17, 2024, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Face-to-face modality

English language

Topics to be discussed include the Adult Citizenship Education Program and Curriculum Development, as well as teaching strategies and resources for citizenship classrooms.

How to make a request to relatives

Date: July 18, 2024, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Modality: online

English language

An overview of Form I-130 and the process for petitioning relatives for lawful permanent residence will be provided.