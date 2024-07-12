According to the criteria of
Through its community relations officers, The department maintains constant collaboration with local stakeholders through a variety of means including:
- Periodic meetings.
- Special sessions with specific agendas.
- Educational presentations.
- Email distribution of communication materials.
- Phone conversations.
So, If you have any questions regarding a procedure you plan to carry out with Uscis, you can always use their Contact Centerbut it is also worth finding out about events in your area. Even if you belong to an organisation and are interested in holding a workshop on immigration procedures, you can contact the regional community relations officer.
For To stay informed about events available in your area, you can visit the Uscis website and, in the “upcoming local engagements” tab, enter your status, the type of information you are interested in, and the date.
Another option is to send an email to: [email protected]. Please note that you cannot send specific questions related to your case or request advice to this email address. This email address is intended only for providing comments and suggestions or to request a meeting or information about upcoming immigration training near you.
One advantage is that You will be able to attend most meetings remotely, either by phone or online, so it will not be necessary to go to the offices in person.
Upcoming USCIS events for immigration procedures
Between the Upcoming scheduled training events are:
- Information session on naturalization
Date: July 16, 2024, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).
Modality: online
English language
The session will help permanent residents and others interested in naturalization learn about eligibility and requirements.
Date: July 17, 2024, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time).
Face-to-face modality
English language
Topics to be discussed include the Adult Citizenship Education Program and Curriculum Development, as well as teaching strategies and resources for citizenship classrooms.
- How to make a request to relatives
Date: July 18, 2024, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)
Modality: online
English language
An overview of Form I-130 and the process for petitioning relatives for lawful permanent residence will be provided.
