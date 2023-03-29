Infonavit has announced a measure so that workers who still have their mortgage credit denominated in Times Minimum Wage (VSM) can convert it to pesos. This measure is due to the agency’s commitment to offer more options to borrowers and the need to provide certainty and stability in the payment of their debt. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about the reopening of the Universal Shared Responsibility Window.

What is the Universal Shared Responsibility Window?

The Universal Shared Responsibility Window is a measure that allows workers who have a mortgage credit named in VSM convert it to pesos.

Borrowers who convert their VSM credit to pesos obtain the certainty of when they will finish paying their financing and how much they will pay exactly every month. In addition, it offers the following advantages:

• Elimination of annual adjustments linked to the increase in minimum salary and the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA).

• fixed interest rates between 1.0 percent and 10.45 percent, depending on the monthly income of the borrower.

• Balance and fixed monthly payments during the life of the credit.

• The employer’s contribution is paid directly to the principal amount of the debt, in the event that the accredited or accredited Have a current employment relationship.

How to make the change?

To convert their credit, borrowers must enter My Infonavit Account and follow the next steps:

• Choose the tab my credit and then Shared Responsibility.

• Enter the state and zip code of the residence.

• Review and compare the different conversion options offered by the program.

• Confirm the procedure and save the Welcome Letter with the amount of the new monthly payment.

If you have questions about the program or need to know the details of your financing, you can go to My Infonavit Accountcall Infonatel or go to your Infonavit Service Center (CESI) closest.