When a relative dies We must not only face the grief and pain of loss, but, if we find ourselves within the heirs, we also have to face different procedures and procedures like, for example, the banking ones.

It is important to know what happens to bank accounts when a person dies so that when the time comes we will not be shocked. Banks lock accounts and you will not be able to access them until you have carried out a series of procedures that usually go on for months.

However, there is an exception: that there is multiple account holders of the person who has passed away. Of course, they must be joint owners prior to death since it cannot be done once death has been notified.

For example, to avoid seeing yourself in this type of situation, you can also have the money distributed in different accounts banks to have a balance at the time of death and thus be able to defray the various expenses that come during those months.

The Organization of Consumers and Users warns of the possible improper bank commissions that banks could require family members in the event of a death: “it is common for banks to try to charge high commissions for testamentary processing,” they explain from the OCU and recall that it is a behavior that raises many complaints by users.

How to withdraw money from the deceased’s account



In order to access the bank accounts of a person who has died, the first thing we must do is notify the bank that a death has occurred. Then we must check how many accounts that person had. To find out this information, we must go to the Treasury and have them explain to us how many accounts our family member had open.

We will also have to know the state in which they were, that is, your balance and, in case we need it. we can ask for the movements before and after the date of death. To do this, you will have to ask the bank for the certificate of balance on date of death, which can only be given to formal heirs as long as they can show that they are.

We will not be able to start the process to access the funds of the deceased person until we have processed the deed of aacceptance and inheritance participation and settled the inheritance tax. After this we can collect the money in the bank and do it in the way we choose: either in cash, by bank transfer, by check …

What procedures are free?



When we have to face this process there will be banks that want to take advantage of and charge us commissions for taking some steps. This is the reason why the OCU recommends that we take care since most of them should be free like, for example, the balance certificate.

The bank is obliged to report the financial situation of the deceased, so they can’t charge us for the certificate and they must give a copy to any heir who requests it.

Nor can it cost money to information about the latest movements nor can they force us to open an account with them and charge us a commission for doing so: “Once the testamentary file is resolved, the entity has the obligation to make the deceased’s account available to the heirs, and they will decide how they will withdraw the money: in cash, check, transfer to another account, changing the ownership of the account or opening a new one in that same bank … but at least one of those options must be free. The bank You can only charge commissions if the heir chooses a different one to whom it was offered ”.

Yes they can charge for facilitate movements of more than a year ago but they must inform before the amount and that we accept: “In order to obtain the certificate of balances, some banks oblige the heirs to sign a request for the processing of the testamentary file, for whose management they charge some 100 euros. The Bank of Spain considers that the study and verification of the documentation that proves the condition of heir and the amount inherited is something that the entity does in its own interest. You can only collect the commission if I were to provide a true advisory service, such as that of an agency or legal advice ”, they warn from the OCU.

This organization that watches over consumers and users recommends claiming against this type of behavior by banking entities. It can be done by Customer Ombudsman or the entity’s Customer Service. If a month later there is no response or if it is not favorable, you can complain to the Bank of Spain.