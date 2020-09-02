There was information in the news that people should refrain from walking in the fresh air in parks this fall. And this is due to fallen leaves, which can lead to a decrease in human immunity and the development of serious complications. So is fallen leaves really a threat to health and why?

Answers allergist-immunologist Anna Shulyaeva:

– Yes, indeed, fallen leaves can pose some kind of threat. It collects, if it is not removed, then mold can collect between the layers. And we have people who are allergic to mold. For them, yes, it is dangerous. However, in our country, as a rule, the foliage harvesting procedure is well established; there are practically no situations when it becomes heated.

And so, yes, these are the risks of aeroallergies, when mold spores get through the air onto the mucous membrane of the respiratory tract and leads to the development of an allergic reaction. Again, most often in this case we are talking about people with severe asthma.

You can also talk about the risk of developing any bugs and spiders, which can also negatively affect the state of human health. They multiply there in warmth and humidity, and from decay processes. Otherwise, such foliage is not dangerous anymore.