WASHINGTON — NATO’s European members say they must do more to defend themselves as the United States shifts its focus to Asia.

The possibility of former President Donald J. Trump returning to the White House raises concerns, given his threats to withdraw collective defense from countries that do not pay their NATO expenses.

There is more the Europeans could do to reduce dependence on the U.S., NATO officials and analysts said at a recent alliance summit in Washington. That includes committing more money to defense, increasing weapons manufacturing and coordinating the purchase of weapons systems that could replace those now provided solely by the Americans. Here are four gaps the Europeans must fill if they are serious.

Ten years after NATO members pledged to spend 2 percent of gross domestic product on the military, two-thirds will do so by the end of the year. But one-third will not. And although Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, insists that 2 percent “is a floor, not a ceiling,” many planks are still missing, including Spain and Italy. The most important European allies, such as Britain, France and Germany, have not firmly committed to spending at least 2 percent or more in the long term, while what European defense really needs is 2.5 percent or even 3 percent.

The main issue is sustainability, said Camille Grand, a former NATO deputy secretary general. “The Europeans have done better, but there are still a lot of questions,” including what will happen to budgets in Britain and France in the face of major political changes.

European armies were downsized after the Cold War. About 100,000 U.S. troops are now in Europe, an increase after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but that number will inevitably decline.

“European armies are too small to handle even the weapons they have now,” said Jim Townsend, a former U.S. deputy defense secretary. “The British and the Danes, to name two examples, are good armies, but they couldn’t sustain an intense fight for more than a couple of weeks.”

NATO’s new force model, agreed two years ago, calls for more than 300,000 troops to respond to any contingency within 30 days (and more than 100,000 within 10 days) to immediately reinforce the alliance’s eastern flank in the event of a crisis. But NATO officials admit it is considerably lower than that figure.

For Europe to defend itself, it must fill some costly holes that the U.S. Defense Department now handles for NATO, said Grand, who wrote a report on the problem for the European Council on Foreign Relations.

The main units are what are called “strategic enablers.” They include integrated air and missile defense, long-range precision artillery and missiles, tanker refueling aircraft, transport aircraft, surveillance aircraft, sophisticated drones and intelligence satellites.

According to a study by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, European forces also have significant gaps in naval strength and ammunition, evident in their inability to supply Ukraine with basic artillery shells in the necessary quantities.

Not only has Ukraine vividly demonstrated that weapons stockpiles “have been too small and production capacity has been lacking, but it has also demonstrated serious gaps in our interoperability,” Stoltenberg said at this month’s summit. “There is no way to provide a strong defense without a strong defense industry.”

NATO is banking on the US nuclear umbrella as the ultimate deterrent against a Russian attack, but doubts are inevitably raised about the willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend Europe.

Britain only has one submarine-based nuclear deterrent. President Emmanuel Macron of France has said his country’s interests have “a European dimension”. But French nuclear doctrine is strictly domestic and currently plays no role in NATO’s nuclear plans. Would it be willing to place nuclear assets outside France? Would non-nuclear allies be willing to host nuclear facilities, carry nuclear weapons on their aircraft or invest in more missile defence? Should there be some kind of “Eurobomb” and who would control it?

“Let’s at least take this debate seriously,” Grand said.