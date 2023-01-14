There are effective options for alleviating these disorders. In Egypt, the “Hillat Wasl” project was established, which uses what is called “therapeutic cooking”, i.e. using cooking to solve psychological problems such as autism or depression and others.

Mai Hassan, who holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the American University, did not qualify her to engage in solving psychological problems, but she went through a state of depression for three years, and her introverted personality motivated her to empty her energy in indulging in cooking.

Mai noticed that cooking helped her overcome her depression, and with friends joining her, she became happy. She had friends specialized in music and playing, who would perform their musical pieces, while she was cooking, and her social connection with them increased.

Mai overcame my states of introversion and depression and increased communication with people, until she established the “Halla Wasl” project based on therapeutic cooking, which was supported by the United Nations Women’s Agency.

Mai explains to Sky News Arabia the idea of ​​her project:

• The idea is based on gathering with people I may not know personally so that we can cook together, to spread happiness between us, break psychological barriers and make friends.

• I read an advertisement on the American University’s website about a United Nations program called “Rabeha” that cares about women’s projects, and provides guidance and advice on the extent to which they can be applied in reality through a business model. I was accepted into the program, which helped me identify the target group and how to market the project.

• On Egyptian Women’s Day corresponding to March 16, last year, the United Nations selected some of the participants to attend an interview at the American University. They chose me and held an interview with me, which made me feel interested and the United Nations’ faith in the idea.

• UNDP provided me with tools, advice and free online meetings to carry out my experience.

• I carried out a vote on the name of the initiative and we agreed that it should be “Halla Wasl” (Hilla is a name given to a cooking pot in Egypt).

• The idea of ​​the project is that cooking is a means of communication and an art that can treat people spiritually, and we are organizing initiatives with attractive titles.

• I display an advertisement for a cooking event, and we call it a certain name, in return for which I buy the necessary tools for cooking with a small profit margin.

• We have taken cooking initiatives in order to get away from bad memories, as well as fear of the future, and others to cook in agricultural lands and others.

• By cooking with its colors and the kneading process, the five senses work, so we forget worries and feel better psychologically.

Regarding the importance of the idea and its benefits, Mai Hassan confirms that:

• It is not necessary to be very special in order to be present in society and integrate with it.

• Most groups of women and children responded to us; Individuals and families. Participation in cooking increased the bonds between families and families.

• The idea benefits refugees, deaf and dumb, expatriates and strangers who do not know the local language, and people who use different languages, as cooking is the language that brings people together.

For his part, consultant psychiatrist Jamal Froiz commented, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, on the idea of ​​​​therapeutic cooking, saying:

• Therapeutic cooking is part of the idea of ​​occupational therapy, which is a method that has been used for more than thirty years by letting those who have psychological problems do something useful. such as cleaning, cooking, arranging a hall, and other examples.

• Cooking as a treatment is not a rule that can be resorted to in all cases. It may work with some people and not work with others, because most men, for example, are not good at cooking.

• Occupational therapy helps some introverted or depressed people get out of their condition and gradually integrate into society.

• Occupational therapy makes the depressed or withdrawn person integrate and feel that they have value and influence, which reduces their bad psychological state, and removes from them the sense of failure or frustration, especially when they see the results of what they have done.

• Anyone exposed to depression or introversion, even those with prestigious academic degrees, and some of them resort to work therapy to alleviate the stress of the matter.