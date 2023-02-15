The covid-19 pandemic marked a turning point in the relationships between organizations and their employees, transforming their type and form, and the vital and professional priorities of workers. On the other hand, the lack of communication within organizations generates uncertainty, fear and mistrust. But this phenomenon does not only occur in crisis situations; it can be a normal situation.

In any organization, regardless of its size and sector of activity, employee satisfaction and motivation is very important when it comes to adding value. In this sense, one of the fundamental pillars is the conception of the worker as a key player, and not as an individual who simply performs a task and is paid for it.

In addition, worker satisfaction no longer has to do only with having a good salary, but is related to other factors such as flexibility or the possibility of real reconciliation between personal and professional life.

Communication and well-being



Internal communication helps the proper functioning of organizations as it reduces uncertainty, mistrust and fear of workers. The benefits generated by a good internal communication strategy are many. These are some:

– Improves productivity.

– Reduces absenteeism.

– Attract and retain talent.

– Improves the reputation of the organization.

– Increases trust between parties.

A responsible company must be responsible inside and outside. Inside, with your employees, you must promote and develop what is in your power to get to know your employees and contribute to their well-being.

Employee satisfaction should be put on the same level as customer satisfaction. The 2022 edition of the report on the workforce prepared annually by the Gallup consulting firm points out some relevant issues:

– Engagement and well-being at a global level remain stable, at a low level. This low commitment depends 70% on managers, their leadership or lack thereof.

– Employee stress has increased. Gallup’s Ryan Pendell in his June article in the Harvard Business Review describes professionals as: “Stressed, sad and anxious.” Almost half of them (44%) experience stress on a daily basis.

– The commitment, down. Only 22% of employees in the world have a high level of commitment to their organization (the figure in the European Union is lower and in Spain even more).

– Well-being is a new imperative in the labor market. Commitment and job satisfaction thus coexist with the good quality of life of workers.

work motivation



The employee has to be the best ally of an organization in achieving its business objectives. Hence the need to motivate him, attract him and help him adapt, since if an organization is too rigid, he can lose talent almost without realizing it.

Among the actions and recommendations that can be implemented without the need for large investments are:

1. Develop transparent, close and truthful communication.

2. Use communication channels that the employee sees, employs and uses effortlessly (think about him, not what is best for the company).

3. Recognize the employee for their work and reward their performance (there are many ways to reward, not just a salary increase).

4. Actively listen to the employee. Periodically, develop job satisfaction surveys.

5. Provide a flexible work schedule.

6. Promote social connection.

7. Promote the corporate culture of the workplace.

8. Cultivate a positive work environment.

strategic priority



Obtaining employee commitment must be a priority for the organization, which must address this challenge in the same way that it addresses other types of challenges. The integration and commitment of the employee must be a real commitment of the organizations.

If an organization wants participation, motivation and commitment, it must offer dialogue, trust and recognition. Communication, which must be a tool for real cohesion among employees, must begin within the organization in order to then be projected outwards.

This article has been published in ‘

The conversation‘.