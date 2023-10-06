Causes of psychological pain

Psychology studies have confirmed that divorce of parents, separation of children from their parents, quarrels, beatings, violence, bullying, cases of displacement, and natural disasters generate psychological pressure in the child, affect his behavior and the formation of his personality, and he gradually turns into an intense or narcissistic personality.

These cases cause psychological trauma to the child and cause physiological changes that affect his mental and physical health. Their fear turns into a pathological fear due to emotional insecurity.

Causes of psychological disorders

The environment surrounding the child, his upbringing, the culture of societies passed down from one generation to another, some genetic factors, and the wrong way in which parents deal with the psychological problems that children suffer from, help in the formation of psychological disorders.

How do we protect our children from toxic psychological stress?

Dr. Aram Hassan, a psychological consultant and trauma treatment specialist, told the podcast My psychology Psychological fragility is a state of physical and psychological weakness that occurs as a result of the toxic psychological pressures that children are exposed to within their families or outside the home.

He identified several ways to help the child overcome psychological pressures:

First: getting close to the child

A child who has been exposed to psychological trauma suffers from what is called psychological fragility, and the family must approach the child, talk to him warmly, praise him while talking to him, and make eye contact with him so that he feels cared for and safe.

Second: Make time to play

Play helps the child feel comfortable, safe, and stable at all ages. It relaxes himself and relieves his negative energy through games that give him the opportunity to have fun, smile, be happy, and move, which works to calm the child’s fears.

Third: Expressing feelings

Giving him enough space to express his feelings of joy or sadness will help him release the negative energies hidden inside him and make him feel comfortable after expressing what is going on within himself.

Fourth: Hugging

It is one of the highest human feelings that helps to secrete happiness hormones that improve the child’s overall mood and help calm the nervous system. Hugging has a magical effect not only on the child but also on his parents.

Fifth: Protection

We protect children from the parents’ own problems and do not make children part of the problem or the solution.