Among the different actions that a migrant who arrived in the United States can take, even if he or she entered irregularly, there is the possibility of challenging a deportation order. Although many do not know it, the order to expel the person from the North American country is not always final and, in general, its review can be requested.

The immigration issue is a central issue for the US and that is why there is a lot of attention on what is happening on the southern border. Although it is something that has been happening for decades, different conditions in the region and other factors motivated that in recent times Illegal immigrants seeking to reach the territory will multiply and build a life with better conditions than in their country of origin.

Although many manage to settle in different circumstances, failure to regularize the immigration situation can cause many problems. In that sense, One of the biggest fears of undocumented immigrants is that a deportation order will be issued. Although it is undoubtedly a complex situation, the truth is that it can be appealed.

According to information presented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on its website, after being arrested, The migrant has the right to request a hearing to challenge a deportation order. In this case, it is also noted that it is best to ask the authorities for a lawyer to receive legal advice. Beyond what has been explained, the undocumented You will not be able to request a challenge to the deportation order if you waived your right to a hearingsigned a “Stipulated Removal Order” or agreed to voluntarily leave the country.

Migrants have recourse against the deportation order. Photo:AFP

Who can request cancellation of deportation in the United States