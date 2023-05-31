The body transfer illusion is an intriguing phenomenon that has been the subject of study in the research literature. This illusion refers to the feeling of owning a part or even a whole body that does not belong to the individual in question.

It is also known as “body property” and can be experimentally induce by manipulating visual perspective and the provision of visual and sensory cues that correlate with the external body.

One of the pioneering studies on this topic is known as the “rubber hand illusion”, conducted by Ehrsson, Spence and Passingham in 2004. In this experiment, the participants’ left hand was hidden and a rubber hand was shown to them. realistic rubber in place.

The researchers synchronously stroked the hidden hand and the rubber hand with a brush. Surprisingly, the participants began to experience the rubber hand as if it were their own, even going so far as to point to it as their real hand.

The researchers used fMRIs to study brain activity during this experiment. They observed increased activity in the parietal lobe, a region involved in visual and tactile processing, followed by activation in the premotor cortex, responsible for movement planning.

This connection between the parietal cortex and the premotor led to the conclusion that the feeling of ownership of the rubber hand was related to the information transmitted between these brain areas.

Subsequent studies confirmed and expanded these findings. For example, threatening a rubber hand with a needle, without actually making contact, was shown to activate brain regions associated with the anticipation of pain and the need to move.

In addition, the illusion of body transfer has been explored using virtual reality, where a virtual representation of the body can temporarily substitute for the perception of one’s own body.

The applications of this illusion are diverse. It has been used to treat phantom limb pain by providing visual feedback of the missing limb through a so-called “mirror box” or through the use of virtual reality. These approaches allow individuals to virtually “see” and manipulate the missing limb, thereby relieving associated pain and discomfort.

The neural basis of the illusion of transference of the body involves the integration of tactile stimulation and visual through the somatosensory system. Afferent and efferent information is combined to create a coherent perception of the transference of the body. In addition, it has been observed that certain drugs, such as ketamine, can increase the experience of this illusion, suggesting a role for neurotransmitters in its manifestation.

Although significant advances have been made in understanding the illusion of body transfer, there are still questions and debates in the scientific community. Some researchers have raised questions about whether these effects are truly wishful thinking or whether they can be explained by participant suggestion and expectations.