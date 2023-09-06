Legal advice

a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader, in which he says:

I have a check for 50,000 dirhams, and it has no balance, for five years, and the issuer of the check is delaying paying it because he is unable to pay it..

What is the legal procedure for executing a check in such a case?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

According to the check and the bank’s statement that there is no balance, the check execution file is recorded and all executive measures are taken against the drawer, including preventing travel, seizing, bringing and seizing with any party that can have what can be executed against him until the amount is required.



