José Huizar’s fall from power in Los Angeles City Hall was as surprising as his rise to success, a political tragedy that, like many in the land of dreams, has become familiar.

Born into a large family in rural Mexico and raised in poverty near the towering skyscrapers of downtown Los Angeles, he overcame enormous obstacles to graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, Princeton University and UCLA Law School.

He returned to his old neighborhood in East Los Angeles to run for school board and eventually for City Council, where he won control of the influential committee that approves multimillion-dollar commercial development projects across the city.

His spectacular downfall, after FBI agents caught him accepting $1.8 million worth of casino chips, luxury hotel stays, prostitutes and a liquor case full of cash from Chinese developers, was portrayed by federal prosecutors as an epic Hollywood tale. In January, they persuaded a judge to sentence him to 13 years in prison on charges of tax evasion and racketeering.

“He was the King Kong of Los Angeles City Hall for many, many years,” Mack E. Jenkins, head of the criminal division of the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, told the court. “And with his downfall, he left a lot of devastation in his wake.”

This week, when Huizar reports to prison, he will become the third recent member of the Los Angeles City Council to be charged with corruption, part of a much broader circle of staff aides, fundraisers, political consultants and real estate developers who have been charged in what federal authorities called an “extraordinary” recent wave of bribery and influence peddling in California.

Carlos Chavez / Los Angeles Times, via Getty Images

Two other City Council members, Mitchell Englander and Mark Ridley-Thomas, were previously convicted on various corruption charges, as was the former head of the city’s Department of Water and Power. A fourth City Council member, Curren Price, faces charges of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest.

In the past 10 years, 576 public officials in California have been convicted on federal corruption charges, according to Justice Department reports, surpassing the number of cases in states better known for public corruption, including New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

California has a larger population than those states, but the recent wave of cases can be attributed to much more than that, federal prosecutors say.

A strong concentration of power in the Los Angeles City Council, a declining local media presence, a population often disengaged from local politics and a growing Democratic supermajority in state government have helped insulate officials from harm, political analysts said.

Monica Almeida / The New York Times

In Los Angeles, Huizar’s influence was even greater than that of most other council members: His district not only included downtown Los Angeles, where billions of dollars of foreign investment were transforming the skyline, but he also controlled the Land Use Planning and Management Committee that approves major developments throughout the city.

“When you have that kind of power, payment schemes get out of control,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, whose office has led many of the recent prosecutions in Los Angeles. “I wouldn’t call it ordinary what these people did. It’s extraordinary.”

Huizar, 55, pleaded guilty to racketeering, a charge often used in prosecuting organized crime or street gang cases. The $1.8 million in bribes he received was twice the amount that recently convicted Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey was accused of accepting.

In March, a jury convicted Raymond Chan, a former Los Angeles deputy mayor whom prosecutors called the “architect” of Huizar’s conspiracy, also on racketeering charges. In total, more than 50 key political figures and executives in Los Angeles and San Francisco have been convicted since 2019. Many more were investigated or resigned after allegations surfaced.

California also had corruption cases in the days, now in the distant past, when Republicans held statewide offices.

But political analysts say the Democrats’ current grip on political power leaves little opportunity for Republicans to effectively raise corruption as a campaign issue.

“When a political party has so much unchallenged power, there’s no penalty for overstepping ethical or legal lines,” said Dan Schnur, a former head of the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission and a former Republican who is now an independent.

A two-year reform effort to curb some of the extraordinary power vested in individual council members in Los Angeles has failed.

“When you talk about reducing individual council members’ discretion over land use, there’s real pushback,” said Nithya Raman, a council member who sits on the city’s charter reform committee.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times, via Getty Images

What happened in Los Angeles had been playing out on a smaller scale for years in the small industrial towns in Los Angeles County that have been described as a “corruption corridor”: South Gate, Bell, Lynwood and Vernon, among others, where civic leaders were prosecuted for accepting bribes or tapping into city funds.

“There are large immigrant populations, largely marginalized communities that don’t have the resources to keep a close eye on their politicians,” said Estrada, the federal prosecutor, whose parents emigrated from Guatemala. “I think there’s a pretty unique cauldron of factors in Los Angeles and the greater Los Angeles area that allow these things to happen.”

The arrival of large-scale investments from China since 2011 has increased the risks.

Over the next half-dozen years, some $26 billion of direct investment from Chinese companies and their billionaire owners poured into the state.

Downtown Los Angeles experienced a dramatic renaissance. New high-rise condos and hotels were built, abandoned warehouses were converted into lofts and galleries, and expensive restaurants opened.

The 40-year-old Grand Hotel, a run-down eyesore used until recently by the city as a shelter for the homeless, was at the center of one investor’s grandiose plan.

The investor, Wei Huang, a billionaire owner of the Shen Zhen New World development company, bought the hotel in 2010 with plans to turn it into a 77-story tower, the tallest in the western United States.

What he needed was help navigating the byzantine political approval process. He found it, federal prosecutors said, with Huizar, who had been elected to the council in 2005.

Beginning in 2013, federal prosecutors said, Huizar took the first of 20 all-expenses-paid trips to Las Vegas with Huang, during which he was supplied with about $10,000 in casino chips each time.

Their involvement deepened just before the 2015 election, when Huizar faced accusations from his deputy chief of staff that he had sexually harassed her. Huang, prosecutors said, provided her with $600,000 in collateral for a loan that was to be settled out of court.

But it was the free casino chips in Las Vegas that would ultimately derail the deal. During a trip to the Cosmopolitan casino in 2016, his head of security, a former FBI agent, saw Huizar playing a $16,000 stack of chips at a card table. When he asked his identity, he became nervous and walked away, leaving the chips behind.

“Who walks away from $16,000 in casino chips?” said Carlos Narro, then the head of the FBI’s public corruption section in Los Angeles, who received a call from the head of security.

Before long, Mr. Narro had the casino video of the scene at the card table and the flight logs. With them, the FBI obtained court approval for wiretaps and searches of Mr. Huizar’s text messages and emails.

Ultimately, the investigation found that Huang had paid roughly $1.8 million to Huizar, but that was just part of a much broader corruption network, according to investigators. The wide-ranging racketeering indictment to which Huizar pleaded guilty also targeted a City Hall aide, a deputy mayor, a lobbyist and a political fundraiser, all of whom were also convicted.

Mr. Huang was also charged and is now a fugitive, believed to be in China. His company was fined $4 million.

Also included in the indictment were three other major development projects whose backers prosecutors say obtained help from Huizar in exchange for bribes.

The scandal was almost inevitable, said Miguel Santana, a former top Los Angeles administration official.

“The depth of power that a council member has over development in their own districts almost facilitates the level of corruption that occurred,” said Santana, now president of the California Community Foundation. “That level of power still exists today.”

Jeff Chiu / AP

San Francisco has had its own round of corruption cases, many of the most recent surrounding former Department of Public Works head Mohammed Nuru, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to accepting gifts — including a tractor for his ranch outside the city, a Rolex watch and millions of dollars — from several people with business dealings before the city.

Florence Kong, a recycling company owner, pleaded guilty to offering some of the bribes in exchange for city contracts. Zhang Li, a Chinese property developer also charged with offering bribes, signed a deferred prosecution agreement.

Now scheduled to surrender to prison on Aug. 31, Huizar publicly apologized at his sentencing hearing, saying he had long dedicated himself to his community. “Shiny things dangled in front of me, and I couldn’t resist the temptation,” he said in a letter to the judge pleading for leniency. “The money, the fancy dinners, the luxury flights. It was there for the taking, and I couldn’t say no.”

Estrada, the federal prosecutor, said Huizar’s corruption offended him as a Latino.

“It feels like a real betrayal,” said Estrada, the federal prosecutor. “Because for those of us whose families came from Latin America, and we know that system, there is rampant corruption there. You come to this country, you have more opportunities, you’re offered to be part of a system that theoretically is supposed to work cleanly.”