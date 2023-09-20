“No matter what you have studied, your job will always be to command emails and fill out Excel sheets.” This tweet seen in 2023 summarizes the state of the matter. We are all assistants, auditors and accountants. In these tasks, and in fighting with the software and the apps Dedicated in theory to alleviating our unexpected administrative role, a good part of the day passes us by.

The economic newspaper Financial Times recently wondered where companies’ back-office departments had gone, and speculated that perhaps they had been the first victims of automation. But wait!the British newspaper almost seemed to say, their work has not disappeared, it has simply been “transferred” – common terminology – to the rest of the staff, which must now be managed through software and impenetrable applications your expenses, your tickets, the mileage of your trips, your plane tickets and your budgets. In short, the logistics of your real job, that is, the one you get paid for.

In the models of software self-service – that’s what they are called – is calculated and managed. It matters little that calculation and management are not foreseen in its work content. Says Financial Times that the companies that sell these programs claim to “save time and money” and “empower workers.” They build an illusion of independence and autonomy that no one has demanded. Their critics believe that they are only a sophisticated instrument to foist mechanical and tedious tasks on employees who are not hired for administrative tasks. Furthermore, since they don’t go exactly smoothly, they add frustration and represent a huge waste of time.

in his book Shadow Work: The Unpaid, Unseen Jobs That Fill Your Day (Counterpoint Press, 2015), Craig Lambert, director of Harvard Magazine For more than two decades, it warned of what was coming our way. Lambert called all these new tasks “shadow work” and noted how they had sneakily infiltrated our days. From calculating your company expenses to bagging your purchase at the supermarket. “We found ourselves doing a lot of jobs we never volunteered for,” he writes. Lambert includes in “shadow work” all the unpaid tasks we do on behalf of companies and organizations. “Most of us don’t recognize it or realize how much we are doing, but we are working for nothing.” This last circumstance is inconceivable for a doctor in Sociology from Harvard University like Lambert, who in 2015 diagnosed: “Shadow work introduces a new element into the modern lifestyle: the servitude of the middle class.”

“Life is much busier now. It seems like we have less time, but days still last 24 hours. “Time hasn’t vanished, only your free time has,” he wrote in his book.

Of the 30 occupations that will shrink in the next decade, 10 are some type of secretarial or administrative work

The British economic newspaper points out that It is easy to calculate the savings that cutting administrative positions may have meant for companiesand much more difficult to determine the drop in productivity of the rest of the workforce that surreptitiously assumes these tasks.

Furthermore, this “transfer” of tasks occurs at a time in history dominated by a dogma of faith: measurement. The religion of technology has implanted the belief that everything can be measured, evaluated, self-assessed and converted into a number. Any reality, no matter how multifaceted and complex, is susceptible to being reduced and trapped in an Excel table. These beliefs prestige and multiply accounting tasks. There must be a numerical record of each of our steps. In his last book, The invisible loop (Nobel, 2022), Remedios Zafra delves into unconsciousness and “the not knowing granted by digital excess”, which immerses us – he says – in the loop repetition (without empty times) of required activities, and requests to do and collaborate here and there. “This scenario of fragmentation and overload is usually accompanied by its respective bureaucratic demands, one or several procedures for each job, be it justification, monitoring report, payment order, evaluation or self-evaluation of what has been done.”

Zafra asks what happens when many jobs and solutions become automation processes mediated by technological applications. “Distrust gives rise to bureaucracy and control, it benefits the pressure to justify, supported by protocols and procedures. As an effect, pretense is encouraged, which withers productive time (…). Work converted into bureaucratic time oriented towards the preparation, assembly and delivery of standardized documents required by the corresponding control applications,” she reflects.

Of the 30 occupations that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says will decline sharply over the next decade, 10 are some type of secretarial or administrative work. The next wave of technology is expected to take over these tasks. It’s not happening. At least, still. We are the generation of traffic, condemned to hire a manager or become the managers of others. Even from ourselves.