By Dennis van Bergen

Bud Brocken (64) regularly feels the aftermath of his football career. That’s when he, who has been a real estate agent in Tilburg for decades, walks from one house to another. He quickly experiences how his trademark as a player, the ‘banana cross’, is now a handicap. ,,I have now completed three hip operations,’ says the former attacker of Willem II, FC Groningen, Birmingham City, BVV Den Bosch and the Dutch national team (5 caps, 1 goal). “A banana cross like this will not leave you in the dark.”