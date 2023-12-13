First they said goodbye to the pieces one by one. In a week or two they will say goodbye to each other. After almost forty years, the recorder quartet BRISK ceases to exist. And that sometimes makes me melancholic. “Two weeks ago,” says Bert Honig, “we last played a great fugue from Bach's Art of Fugue. It put me in a state of clarity that only occasionally comes over a musician. All around me I heard our voices, down to the softest and smallest sounds and breaths. We can only create such an experience that transcends ourselves together. When the last theme emerged, I had the feeling: it's almost over, what a shame.”

After founder Alide Verheij – now 68 years old – indicated that he “wanted to do some other things in life”, a moment arose to think about whether to continue or stop. The last tour, Plea for the Miracle, ends on the Sunday afternoon before Christmas in Amsterdam. But we are not there yet. Today, in the De Goede Rede church in Almere, about thirty recorders lie on the floor, on dark 'electric blankets'. “Because otherwise they would catch a cold,” Verheij smiles. “Then they no longer sound.”

The instruments come in all shapes and sizes. Susanna Borsch tries her high sopranino, eighteen centimeters long; the white ivory stands out among its wooden counterparts. The sound floats freely and elusively between floor and undulating ceiling. In the meantime, Verheij blows into an S-shaped metal tube on the two-metre-twenty double bass, the imposing giant that keeps the music on earth. BRISK turns out – as always – to be an ingenious and playful human organ, in which the four voices not only flow together but also tell their own story.

Pure and moving

For more than thirty-eight years, the foursome demonstrated the sound richness of the recorder, the beginner's instrument that caused many children a musical trauma, on Dutch and foreign stages. “Because the recorder may be cheap to purchase,” explains Marjan Banis, “if fine motor skills and breathing are not in order, then there is hardly a more unruly instrument – ​​perhaps only the voice – because the smallest imperfection is immediately noticed in sound translated.”

“The way the recorder responds to our breathing is subtle and complicated,” says Susanna Borsch. “That feels very personal and vulnerable. Breathing is life, basic. We do it all day without thinking about it, but it is so connected to who we are.”

“In our early years we were taught by the recorder virtuoso Frans Brüggen, the man who brought the instrument back into the spotlight in the mid-twentieth century,” says Honig. “He said: 'The problem with the recorder is that you can get a tone out of it so easily, but that usually turns out not to be a good tone.'”

Many beginners therefore put the recorder aside in discouragement. Honig, Verheij, Banis and Borsch, on the other hand, were captivated by the sound and the challenges. “The instrument felt close,” says Banis. “You usually choose what fits with who you feel at the core, what suits your character. And in addition – but you don't know this as a child – the countless possibilities that the recorder offers. I don't just have a single instrument at my disposal, but an orchestra, from the light-footed sopranino to the cumbersome double bass. And of course it helps if you are good at it.”

Honig: “Looking back, the fascination for me was the simplicity of the recorder. There is something pure, vulnerable and moving about playing. From my childhood I remember a performance by Frans Brüggen in the Riviera Hall of Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam. He played English Nightingale by the 17th century composer Jacob van Eyck. The beauty of it, the freedom, touched me deeply. The best moments occurred when everyone was away from home for a while. Then I took Brüggen's records off the shelf and could immerse myself in his sound world undisturbed.”

“What has always appealed to me,” says Borsch, “remains the invitation to openness that lies hidden in making music. You can share your own experiences and feelings. Ensembles exist by the grace of giving and receiving, a play with question and answer, not in language but in sound. It means that listening is the foundation of music. Societies would benefit from educating their children in this.”

Garden hose

They met in the mid-eighties. Honig and Verheij are among the founders, Banis joined not much later, and the 'junior' Borsch arrived ten years ago. BRISK played existing music, made its own arrangements, contributed to the development of the instrument itself in consultation with builders, commissioned many modern composers for new work – more than ninety pieces – and devised concerts and performances with kindred spirits from all possible arts who drew their inspiration. also searched beyond traditional boundaries.

“A composer let us experiment with a garden hose,” Honig grins. “It meant that one blew air into the other's recorder. The unity between breathing and fingers was broken. It forced us to understand each other even better.”

“What I also found special in that respect,” says Verheij, “was improvising with jazz singer Greetje Bijma. We – as classically trained musicians – are not used to that. We have a score in front of us, or in our heads. But Greetje started and we had to go along. And although that was scary, something wonderful suddenly happened because we could only respond and trust each other. It gave me goosebumps in a good way. And I felt very alive and connected to all the sounds around me. Open-mindedness reigned.”

Banis: “Greetje also sang in all kinds of non-existent languages. Sometimes her sounds were reminiscent of Italian and sometimes Japanese or Chinese. Or she used a kind of Bach chorale. This last year I sometimes experience that too, that we suddenly find ourselves in a beautiful sound field.”

Honig: “Anyone who wants to investigate everything down to the millimeter loses something beautiful. Those almost forty years taught us to sometimes let go of thoughts and opinions, although this varies per work. New pieces often require to be rehearsed measure by measure. This then goes according to the rational yardstick of the analysis. Because only when you understand music can you let it go.”

Verheij: “It's strange what thoughts can go through your mind while playing. Or what you pay attention to.”

Honig: “Scientists have sometimes measured that the reaction time of a musician is on par with that of a racing driver.”

Banis: “You are busy making your own notes sound, you listen and watch the other quartet members and at the same time you see a woman walking out of the room and you think: wouldn't she like it?”

Puffing in La Paz

The most memorable tour was a visit to Bolivia. The journey started in La Paz, a city in the Andes Mountains at an altitude of 3600 meters. “We arrived in the afternoon with a concert that same evening,” says Honig. “I saw someone enter the plane with an oxygen bottle. It seemed like an exaggeration to me, but when I got out my fingers started to tingle strangely.”

Banis: “In the thin air everything sounded different that evening. It happened to me for the first time that I was desperately longing for the end of a concert. Nothing seemed as it should be. I pretended everything was normal, hoping the audience would go along with it. It was a surreal dream. Maybe it's my ears, I thought.”

Verheij: “Could you hear? Mine were still closed.”

Banis: “The next day it was over and we started a journey past a number of Jesuit churches.”

Verheij: “Many villages were poor and located in the middle of the jungle. We drove through shabby shack neighborhoods, turned a corner and suddenly found ourselves on a square lined with well-groomed trees with a beautiful church in the middle. And there were three hundred people listening to a Dutch recorder quartet.”

Banis: “Occasionally interrupted by the noise of a moped speeding past, because the church doors remained open.”

Honig: “One village even made us honorary citizens at a ceremony on the square. You had to dance with the most beautiful boy, I had to dance with the most beautiful girl.”

Miracle

Tonight in Almere Haven, in church De Goede Rede, BRISK will play the concert with actor Hans Thissen Plea for the Miracle, with Christmas music and playful reflections and poems on the miracle of virgin reproduction. “We like to move outside the normal order of things,” Honig grins. “Would we recognize a miracle if it were happening before our eyes?” Thissen wonders.

With the decline of religion in Western societies, music perhaps emerged as a last line of defense of mystery, of enchantment. “A lot of old Christmas music contains a form of surrender to something bigger than us, which we cannot reach with our minds.”

But as always, BRISK lets the audience leave with a smile – in addition to a thoughtful frown. Thissen sings the song Christmas by Herman Finkers and the musicians themselves wave goodbye with a jazzy parody that composer Michiel Mensingh wrote for them: Happy Bird's Day.

BRISK: Plea for the Miracle. Until December 24 in Alphen aan de Rijn, Heiloo, Breda, Zaandam and Amsterdam. Info: . Until December 24 in Alphen aan de Rijn, Heiloo, Breda, Zaandam and Amsterdam. Info: brisk.nl