What was a transfer market rumor for a long time is now a fact: Valentine Boatthe great jewel of Boca Juniors, will play from now on in the Brighton Englandwhich paid the termination clause of 10 million dollars net.
Many will wonder how the British institution, which is not classified as one of the most important in the country that has the renowned Premier League as its base tournament, does to anticipate and take great promises of South American football, such as “Colo “, which joined an extensive and interesting list of signings of this type by Brighton. We explain it to you.
One of the pioneers was another Argentine who also passed through Boca: the world champion Alexis Mac Allister, who landed at the beginning of 2019, for 8 million euros for the pass of someone who was active in Argentinos Juniors.
Due to the accumulation of foreigners and since at that time he did not have Italian citizenship ready, the “Gaviotas” lent him to the “Xeneize”, where he filmed with Gustavo Alfaro.
In dialogue with TheAthleticformer Brighton sporting director Dan Ashworth argued: “I would say two-thirds of the Premier League could overtake us in terms of transfer fees and salaries. Our recruiting strategy has to be a little different. “If we go fishing in the same pond as them, we may not get the player we want.”.
“We have tended to go to a different market or buy potential instead of performance. The danger with this is that you are buying potential, so you don't fully know; “They don’t always come up to what you would expect them to be,” he explained. For that 2019 market he also signed the 20-year-old Ecuadorian winger Billy Arce, coming from Independiente del Valle.
The following season they secured the Ecuadorian Moisés Caicedowho was already a figure in Independiente del Valle: Brighton paid him more than 28 million eurosa record figure for Ecuador.
It was one of the Seagulls' best investments, since They sold him to Chelsea for almost $150 million.
The owner and president of the club, Tony Bloomalso has a company called starlizard which is responsible for solve scouting with data that their spies carry out, to detect these future cracks that we are talking about
After a stoppage of South Americans, they bet big again: the 24-year-old Ecuadorian arrived Pervis Estupiñán for 18 million euros from Villarreal, Julio Enciso18-year-old Paraguayan hitch from Libertad, and Facundo BuonanotteArgentine midfielder also 18 years old, from Rosario Central. Buy potential instead of performance…that's what it's about.
