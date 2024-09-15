Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/15/2024 – 5:31

Properties that once housed Portinari and Carmen Miranda are in ruins. Meanwhile, houses where famous writers such as Mário Quintana and Jorge Amado lived have become museums and attract tourists. It was after 9:30 p.m. when paleontologist Alexander Kellner landed at Santos Dumont and was startled to come face to face with his eldest son as he was leaving the airport. “What a coincidence!” he smiled broadly. “You here?” “Dad, we have a problem,” he warned, looking worried. “What happened? Did something happen to your mother?” he wanted to know, fearing the worst. “No, Dad, it’s on fire!” he replied, apprehensive. “Oh my God! Did my apartment catch fire?” he said in despair. “No, Dad, it’s the museum!” he revealed, unable to hide his sadness.

On the night of Sunday, September 2, 2018, the National Museum was destroyed by fire. Firefighters were only able to control the flames in the early hours of Monday. “If I could go back in time, do you know what I would do differently? Nothing!”, Kellner responds. “It’s frustrating to say this, but it’s the truth. There was nothing I could have done in those six months of management that I hadn’t done. I don’t want to absolve myself of blame, but the previous administration should have shouted what I’m shouting now: ‘No money, no museum!’”

Earlier this month, the National Museum fire completed six years. The most optimistic forecast for its partial reopening, explains Kellner, is 2026. But for that to happen, the institution needs R$95 million. Part of this money will be used to recover the 50,000 pieces rescued from the ashes. Some of them, such as the Bendegó meteorite, which weighs 5.6 tons and was found in Bahia in 1784, are in good condition. Others, such as Luzia, the oldest human fossil in South America, discovered in Minas Gerais in 1975, are not so much.

“When we rescued Luzia, we burst into tears,” he recalls. “Amélia, I’m sorry, but the real woman is Luzia. She survived 11 thousand years and then a huge fire,” jokes the scientist, in an allusion to the samba Ai que Saudades da Amélia (1942), by Mário Lago (1911-2002) and Ataulfo ​​Alves (1909-1969).

By the end of this year, he announced the symbolic opening of the museum, with the exhibition of the skeleton of a 15.5-meter humpback whale. According to the schedule of the Museu Nacional Vive project, the full reopening is scheduled for 2027-2028.

Risk of collapse

In Rio de Janeiro, two buildings are crying out for help. They didn’t catch fire, but they are in ruins. One of them is in the city center. It is number 13, Travessa do Comércio. The actress and singer Carmen Miranda (1909-1955) lived there in 1925. Part of the roof collapsed in the early hours of July 15. The other building is in the South Zone. The mansion at Rua Cosme Velho, 343, shows signs of abandonment. The address, mentioned in the poem Estive na Casa de Candinho (1962), by Carlos Drummond de Andrade (1902-1987), was the residence of the painter Cândido Portinari (1903-1962) between 1943 and 1950. There, he produced, among other 1,600 works, the Retirantes series (1944) and the Tiradentes panel (1948).

Interestingly, both properties, Carmen’s and Portinari’s, are listed as historical heritage sites. “Privately owned properties that are preserved or listed must be kept in good condition by their owners,” explains architect and urban planner Laura Di Blasi, president of the Rio de Janeiro World Heritage Institute (IRPH). “The city provides incentives, but it is not up to the government, nor is it permitted, to invest money in private property.” What the city can do, she continues, is inspect, notify and fine, among other measures, whenever it finds irregularities.

The Rio de Janeiro city government has installed 278 blue plaques at historic addresses, including bars, theaters, squares and buildings. There are two on Nascimento e Silva Street in Ipanema alone: ​​one at number 107 and the other at number 378. Tom Jobim (1927-1994) lived at the first address between 1953 and 1962, and Renato Russo (1960-1996) lived at the second between 1990 and 1996.

“Listing the property is not the only option, nor is it always the best. The solution may be to give the property a new meaning. A good example is the Edifício A Noite, in Praça Mauá. The property, which previously housed Rádio Nacional, will be replaced by a luxury condominium. It will gain a new use while preserving local memory and culture,” says Di Blasi.

Inglorious fight

The only son of the painter Portinari, mathematician João Cândido Portinari says that the mansion where his father lived was purchased by a businessman in 2002 and donated to the Portinari Project so that it could be restored and transformed into a center for art, education, culture and science. He has been trying to carry out this project for at least a decade, but has been unable to do so due to a lack of support from both the government and the private sector. According to him, the biggest obstacle is not the restoration of the property or the implementation of the center, but rather its institutional maintenance.

“When my father was asked if he was sad about not being elected senator in 1947, he replied: ‘In life, each of us has a task. Mine is to paint.’ I say the same: My mission is the Portinari Project. Keeping the Portinari Project alive and active for 45 years has been a hard-fought struggle that leaves no room for other struggles,” says João.

Created in 1979, the Portinari Project maintains a collection of 9 thousand letters and 130 hours of recordings, from personalities such as Manuel Bandeira (1886-1968), Graciliano Ramos (1892-1953) and Cecília Meireles (1901-1964).

“It’s not just a house”

Long before Portinari, Cosme Velho had another illustrious resident: Machado de Assis (1839-1908). He lived at number 18, Rua Cosme Velho, from 1883 until 1908, when he died. There, he wrote his last novels, such as Dom Casmurro (1899), Esaú e Jacó (1904) and Memorial de Aires (1908). Unfortunately, the house where the ‘Wizard of Cosme Velho’ – nickname given by Drummond – lived no longer exists: it has been turned into a residential building.

A similar fate is likely to befall number 12 Oscar Bittencourt Street, in the Menino Deus neighborhood of Porto Alegre. The former home of writer Caio Fernando Abreu (1948-1996) was demolished on July 18, 2022. The property was not listed as a heritage site. “I don’t know the details of the demolition. There are different interests in everything, multiple truths. But I understand the feeling of mourning. Instead of being transformed into a place of worship and inspiration, his personal retreat will now house, perhaps, 12 floors, 50 apartments, 130 people entering and leaving in a hurry through the garage,” lamented Martha Medeiros in the column It’s Not Just a House.

“The listing is not a decision by Iphan, but rather an initiative by society,” explains sociologist Leandro Grass, president of the National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage (Iphan). “As far as we know, there has been no request for any of these properties to be listed.”

Memory revisited

Currently, IPHAN has registered 1,265 listed assets, ranging from furniture such as paintings, images and woodcuts, to real estate such as churches, theaters and museums. “Some say that heritage is an obstacle to development. It is not. It can generate revenue and attract tourists,” adds Grass.

This is what happens, for example, at the Casa de Cultura Mário Quintana (CCMQ), in Porto Alegre, and at the Casa do Rio Vermelho, in Salvador. The first one is located in the old Hotel Majestic, at Rua dos Andradas, 736, where the poet Mário Quintana (1906-1994) lived from 1968 to 1980. And the second one is located in the residence of the couple Jorge Amado (1912-2001) and Zélia Gattai (1916-2008), at Rua Alagoinhas, 33, bought with the sale of the rights to Gabriela, Cravo e Canela (1958) for the cinema.

In the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, the most visited space is the poet’s room, which houses, among other personal objects, glasses, a cane and a coat. In the capital of Bahia, one of the most researched items is a collection of letters, which includes correspondence with Monteiro Lobato (1882-1948), Dorival Caymmi (1914-2008) and Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012).

“In 2003, on Jorge’s birthday, Dona Zélia decided to open the house to visitors. 600 tickets were distributed, which sold out in less than an hour. Around two thousand people lined up to visit the place,” says publicist Maria João Amado, the couple’s granddaughter. “On that day, she decided that the only possible use for the Casa do Rio Vermelho would be to transform it into a memorial dedicated to the life and work of Jorge Amado.”