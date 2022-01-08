PT governments, especially the mandates of former president Dilma Rousseff, were blamed for the destruction of the Brazilian economy from 2015 onwards. And they were to blame. Corruption in state-owned companies, promiscuity in the government’s relationship with large companies, excessive intervention in the economy and the inability to maintain the macroeconomic pillars standing push the country to the center of a spiral of problems. The widespread robbery gave rise to Lava Jato. Lava Jato brought down the companies. The crisis fueled Dilma’s impeachment. Impeachment and antipetismo created the perfect environment for the aggravation of radicalism. Radicalism brought to the presidency what is there today. Without most realizing it, the economy was, little by little, eroded.

The mistakes of Lula and Dilma, undeniable for those who analyze without passion, have been perfected with excellence by Jair Bolsonaro. With each new statement, with each new live on social media, with each ironic joke for fans in the playpen at Palácio do Planalto, the president shows that he has the gift of making what is already bad worse. GDP is at a standstill. Inflation, out of control. Unemployment stagnated at high levels. Interest rates on a high trajectory outline a scenario of more difficulty in the coming months. Yet the Messiah stands firm in his destruction.

On Friday (7), Bolsonaro took another wrong stroke. He fully vetoed the project that provided for the creation of a special installment program for Simples Nacional companies. The project created the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program (Relp), which allowed the payment of tax debts by Simples companies in up to 180 months.

The initiative was seen by various sectors of the economy, such as bars and restaurants and others affected by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, as a means of keeping businesses running amid the crisis. The estimate is that the installment program had the potential to renegotiate R$ 50 billion in debts accumulated by 16 million micro and small companies.

The decision is tragic for the economy, for companies, for the business environment. The closing of micro and small companies represents more unemployment and the postponement of recovery. The veto brings even more uncertainties to 2022, the year in which the electoral race will contaminate, to some extent, economic performance. Under Bolsonaro, the art of destroying the economy takes on new meanings.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?