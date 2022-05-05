Thanks to Kevin’s arbitration ruling Ortega and the lack of rival definition, Boca added three for the penalty executed by Eduardo sage. Nicholas Figal He recovered his level and Agustín Rossi contributed his own in the return to the largest goal in Argentina.

The fans and journalists know that the most important thing is the Copa Libertadores. We review what is coming to the Xeneize and how it is positioned in the group zone:

Meanwhile, the next Tuesday plays for the fifth date of the Copa Libertadores against Corinthians in The Bombonera.

⌚END! ?Deportivo Cali and Corinthians tied 0-0 and this is Group E of the @CONMEBOL #Liberators ? 1⃣??Corinthians 7 (4PJ/+1)

2⃣??Mouth 6 (4PJ/-1)

3⃣??Deportivo Cali 5 (4PJ/+1)

4⃣??Always Ready 4 (4PJ/-1) pic.twitter.com/pTTJ57F0PN — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 5, 2022

