For the fourth date of the Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors defeated Always Ready 1-0 in La Paz and gave coach Sebastián Battaglia a cool cloth, who was in the eye of the storm: relief thinking about the classification in the Group AND.
Thanks to Kevin’s arbitration ruling Ortega and the lack of rival definition, Boca added three for the penalty executed by Eduardo sage. Nicholas Figal He recovered his level and Agustín Rossi contributed his own in the return to the largest goal in Argentina.
The fans and journalists know that the most important thing is the Copa Libertadores. We review what is coming to the Xeneize and how it is positioned in the group zone:
The team directed by Sebastián Battaglia will have action again next saturday at 16:30 when you visit Tiger for the last day of the League Cup. We remember that the coach will be able to face it calmly since they are classified to the next phase.
Meanwhile, the next Tuesday plays for the fifth date of the Copa Libertadores against Corinthians in The Bombonera.
Due to the close victory against Always Ready, Boca reaches six (6) units and climbs to the second place in Group E. Currently, he only depends on himself to end up leading the area: he is one point behind the first (Corinthians) and also the third (Cali).
The psyche of the Boca fan does not go through a balance, of course. One day he wins and the level of happiness is at the top and the next he falls and his life is full of doubts. Luckily, this Wednesday they will be made of a smile: he added three and was favored by a referee again after several dates. How did they react on Twitter to the unusual penalty charged by Kevin Ortega on Eduardo Salvio? Look!
