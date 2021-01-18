There is no discussion, Blue Monday (which could be translated as sad Monday, since blue is the color with which sadness is identified in the Anglo-Saxon world) and which is celebrated today, has no solid scientific basis. It is a strategy of marketing, a brand technique to appeal to emotions and a commercial claim just like on black friday or Valentine’s Day. This time it is not about launching offers just before Christmas or promoting purchases among couples who celebrate their love, but what is tried on this date is to promote sales with the aim of raising the spirits before, supposedly, the saddest day of the year. A boost to sales that can benefit businesses in a month of January sales with restrictions due to the pandemic and the storm.

What is Blue Monday

Blue Monday emerged 16 years ago in the United Kingdom from a strategy of marketing from the Porter Novelli agency and one of its clients, Sky Travel. They hired a researcher, Cliff Arnall, to find a scientific way to calculate what was the saddest day of the year. Thus, they created an advertising campaign that would identify that day on the calendar and encourage consumers to buy plane tickets to heavenly destinations. In this way, they would counter that sadness with the prospect of a trip.

The scientist, supposedly linked to the University of Cardiff, although it was later shown that he had no relationship with the center, devised a mathematical formula, as creative as it was unscientific, with factors such as the weather, the monotony of work, the failure of our initial purposes year or hardness the january slope to conclude that that day coincides with the third Monday in January. The campaign was a success, despite the fact that the formula has been denied by scientists, because it has penetrated the public. So much so that since 2005 the expression Blue Monday floods social networks and advertising campaigns.

Shopping as an antidote to sadness

“This estimate was made from the United Kingdom, with very different climatic characteristics and customs from those prevailing in Spain,” says Elena Daprá, clinical psychologist and expert in psychological well-being at the company. For her, sadness, as with all emotions, is individual and, therefore, it is difficult for it to affect society as a whole equally. “It arises as a consequence of a loss, which can be personal, material or a situation,” he adds. The current moment, however, is capable of upsetting our spirits. “The pandemic has caused loss of freedom, loved ones, businesses, etc.,” he continues.

Daprá believes that when one is in a low mood, purchases are more thoughtful, considered more rewarding and valued. “It is more effective to buy an experience than an object because they are more durable,” he says. That was precisely what Porter Novelli and Sky Travel were proposing.

There are objects, which, however, consumers do consider effective to boost morale. According to him Study on consumer trends and moods Made this January by eBay, clothing and technology are the products that, according to those consulted, would improve the saddest day of the year for Spaniards, above travel or food.

You do not necessarily buy more when you are sad, but many experts agree that consuming increases dopamine levels and, consequently, one feels better and the feeling of pleasure multiplies. Although it is important to know control those impulses if we don’t want to regret it after making unnecessary purchases ”, points out Maite González, director of Marketing of the eBay trading platform.

63% of those consulted claim to know Blue Monday. However, although 75% of them acknowledge taking advantage of the January sales to make purchases (the average expense being between 50 and 100 euros), 62% indicate that they do not take advantage of any discount during that specific day.

Sell ​​more on Blue Monday

This day comes after the first moment of big sales during the sales period (which traditionally begins on January 7). This year they have been clouded by mobility restrictions, especially in Catalonia, where the closure of surfaces of more than 400 meters was decreed. Against this background, merchants who in other years have overlooked Blue Monday can take advantage of the date to try to overcome sales. For example, promoting sales over the internet, the tool that has become key to continue with the commercial activity given the current restrictions.

A day like Blue Monday could be a stimulus for sales, especially digital. “Promoting sales through offers and discounts is usually well received by consumers,” says González, who assures that his company will do everything in their power to reverse the saddest day of the year with a specific promotional campaign .

In addition to offering additional discounts to the January sales, clothing or cosmetic brands, for example, can give extra points to members of their loyalty clubs. The restoration can come up with new dishes for the occasion or launch 2×1 offers so you don’t spend the day alone (this year with the relevant social distancing measures). Wellness-related companies, meanwhile, can take the opportunity to advertise their most comforting services, while travel companies this year will again lower their rates for a few hours with the aim of consumers planning trips in the future. The sending of newsletters and messages full of optimism on social networks can also add to the strategy during this day.

More and more companies in our country take advantage of this date year after year to launch offers or simply messages of motivation to strengthen the bond with your customers. Do not forget that one of the techniques of marketing The most effective is precisely to connect with the feelings of the audience to create empathy.