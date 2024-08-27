We don’t have an official answer, but a fan attempted a comparison and the result seems to give the crown to Monster Hunter Wilds, in terms of pure magnitude .

Monster Hunter Wilds promises various new features, including a open map freely explorable without loading for missions. Exactly though how big is it the area we will be able to explore?

Monster Hunter Wilds and World Map Comparison

As you can see below, a fan tried to make a comparison between maps. He used a video in which a Monster Hunter Wilds player traveled a significant distance on the game map and then reproduced the same distance on Monster Hunter World, specifically in Wildspire Waste. This way he used the two distances as a comparison and scaled the two maps.

The final result It’s like the one above. The new map appears to be larger, which isn’t surprising given that Monster Hunter Wilds is aiming for a more open-world approach than the single-map loading screens of previous games.

Obviously there are a number of considerations to make. Not only could the fan have miscalculated just a little, but the map we have for Monster Hunter Wilds may not be definitive. We also don’t know how many of these maps there will be. In short, don’t take this as a definitive confirmation, just an educated guess. And as always, size isn’t everything.

