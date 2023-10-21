The Gaza Strip has been in the news for the last 14 days since the escalation of the conflict on October 7, after the attack of Hamas to Israel that left more than 1,400 dead.

The main territory affected by the recent war is Gaza, a region located between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

The Gaza Strip It has an area of ​​365 square kilometers, that is, it is approximately the size of a city like Toulon in France or like the territory of Medellín. To better illustrate, if you go in a straight line from the north to the south of the territory, you will barely travel 40 kilometers. On the other hand, its maximum width is 12 km.

On this surface they live 2.26 million of people, making it a densely populated area: More than 6,000 people live per square kilometer.

Since October 13, civilians living in different cities have been left in the middle of the conflict after the announcement by the Israeli Army, which called for the evacuation of them from the northern Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, and urged them to move south after a probable assault.

The Army calls for the evacuation of all Gaza City civilians from their homes to the south for their safety and protection

“The Army calls for the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza from their homes to the south for their safety and protection, and their transfer to the area south of Wadi Gaza,” the military statement said in response to the intention to carry out more attacks against the Islamist group Hamas.

The request involved the movement of more than 1.1 million inhabitants, according to the United Nations (UN), in less than 24 hours. This mobilization would mean moving more than 40,000 people per hour.

How big is the Gaza Strip compared to Bogotá?

The population of the Gaza Strip It is a little less than the number of inhabitants in the city of Caliwhich has a territorial area of ​​619 square kilometers, almost double the territory of the Strip.

According to DANE, the population of Bogotá by 2023 will be 7,968,095 inhabitants.

If compared with Bogotathe capital of Colombia, which has an area of ​​1,636 km², The Gaza Strip would occupy approximately 22% of the territory.

If the locations of the city with the largest surface area in square kilometers were put together, such as Ciudad Bolívar (130 km2), Usme (122 km2) and Suba (101 km2), 96 percent of the territory of the Gaza Strip would be occupied.

According to historian Pedro Mendoza, quoted in the national media The Republic, The area of ​​the strip is quite limited for the number of people who live in it. However, he states that there are areas of the world that are much more densely populated, such as Jakarta or Hong Kong.

In fact, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) estimates that 40.6% of the population of the Palestinian territory lives in the Gaza Stripwhich by 2023 were 5.48 million people.

Gaza City, the main city of the Strip, which is delimited with 45 km2, is considered one of the densest populated lands. According to The Republic629,723 people live there, that is, there is a population density of 13,993 inhabitants per square kilometer.

