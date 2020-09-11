Why is Reliance so valuable? Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Jio Infocomm currently has about 400 million subscribers, due to which experts believe that Reliance has a strong hold in the telecom industry. At the same time, Reliance Industries Limited is also spreading its business rapidly and has also entered into the e-commerce segment. In such a situation, Reliance has become dominant in every field. Earlier, many companies invested in Reliance’s Jio platforms one after the other and now Reliance is also investing in retail business.

Did investors benefit? Yes, huge profits. In the Reliance Industries stock which had invested Rs 1 lakh in 1993, today its share price has gone up to Rs 77 lakh. That is, the company’s stock has given a return of 17.6 percent. Let us know that the Sensex has also grown at the rate of 11 percent in these years. That is, only Reliance Industries has done better than the Sensex showing the condition of 30 top companies. Reliance took 12.5 years to reach $ 100 billion to $ 150 billion, while the company added $ 50 billion to its market cap in just 83 days.

RIL’s market cap over New Zealand and Qatar’s economy If seen on Thursday, according to the closing price of RIL shares, the market cap of Reliance has become bigger than the economy of New Zealand and Qatar. At the same time, Greece and Peru’s economy is just a few steps behind. Talking about India, the market cap of Reliance is more than the GDP of the most populous state like UP. At the same time, this market cap is close to half of Maharashtra’s GDP.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has become the first such company in the country, with a market cap of RIL crossed 200 billion dollar M cap i.e. around 14.60 lakh crore rupees. On Thursday, Reliance’s market cap surpassed that of US drug maker Pfizer. Germany’s software maker SAP and China’s largest insurance company Ping An also lagged behind Reliance. Now Reliance’s ranking in the global market cap has gone up to 42 from 102 in March this year. Since March 23, the company’s stock has risen by 164 per cent.