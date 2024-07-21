With US President Joe Biden withdrawing from running for re-election, the Democratic Party must decide in less than 30 days who will replace him in the race against former President Donald Trump, of the Republican Party. This Sunday (21), shortly after announcing that he will leave the race, Biden declared his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him. But this support is not enough for her to be chosen.

Understand, in this report, how the process of defining the new Democratic candidate will be.

When should the Democratic Party choose Biden’s replacement?

At the latest by August 19, when the Democratic Party’s national convention is scheduled. On that date, the party’s 3,949 delegates spread across the country will be able to vote for pre-candidates who wish to run for the top spot on the ticket.

Biden’s support for Harris does not guarantee that she will be the winner, as they are free to choose, although almost all of the delegates are allies of the American president.

If none of the other interested parties wins a majority of votes, subsequent rounds are held, but now with the participation of 747 superdelegates (party leaders and elected officials), until there is a majority in favor of a candidate.

But such a vote could split the party, and it is possible that if there is consensus in the party around a name before the convention, he will be acclaimed as the candidate. After Biden’s poor performance in the debate against Trump earlier this month, Democrats were already looking to hold a virtual vote among delegates to confirm or deny his nomination; now, they may opt for another name, if there is consensus.

Who are the potential Democratic candidates who could take on Trump?

Recent newspaper research Washington Postfrom the ABC News network and the Ipsos institute showed that 29% of Democratic voters and independents with Democratic leanings prefer Kamala Harris as a replacement. Another 7% opted for California Governor Gavin Newsom; 4% mentioned former First Lady Michelle Obama; and 3% mentioned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; another 3% want Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

If there is no consensus on a name, which could be ratified in a virtual vote before the convention, all of these candidates could campaign to seek support from the 3,900 Democratic Party delegates. This could further reduce the Democrats’ chances of victory against Trump, since each candidate would spend time facing internal rivals and suffering from them, while the former president would campaign freely.

Analysts note that Democrats will have a better chance of remaining in the White House if they choose a candidate before the convention who unifies the party and shows the greatest ability to stand up to Trump.

Would Kamala Harris have more votes than Biden to beat Trump?

A set of research analyzed by Washington Post shows that Kamala Harris could outperform Biden in a race against Trump, but would still lose. In 11 post-debate polls analyzed by the newspaper, Trump outperformed Biden by an average of 1.9 percentage points, and outperformed Harris by 1.5 points. Four polls showed Harris polling slightly better than Biden, four slightly worse, and three showed no difference.

And what about the campaign money?

According to the The New York TimesOver the past two years, Biden and Harris have managed to attract donations totaling $240 million to the Democratic National Committee and several state Democratic organizations. Most of that money could be redirected to the new Democratic candidate, according to the newspaper.

Of that total, $91 million went directly to Biden and Harris’s campaign. If she is chosen as the candidate, the money will go to her campaign. If another candidate is chosen, the money could be returned to donors, which is “highly unlikely,” according to the report. New York Timesor transferred to a “federal super PAC,” a political action committee, which can also invest the money in the campaign.

When was the last time a US president gave up on seeking re-election?

In 1968, Lyndon B. Johnson announced on March 31 that he would give up his bid to remain President of the United States. That year, the Democrats opted for an open convention, in which several of the party’s candidates competed for the position. Then-Vice President Hubert Humphrey was chosen, but lost the presidential race to Richard Nixon.