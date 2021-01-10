There is much to celebrate in the beginning of a new year. The arrival of safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 allows us to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel (Although the next few months will be terrible). And above all, the liar, incompetent and petty American president will be replaced by his total opposite: a man of decency, honesty and professionalism.

But there are no illusions about the situation President-elect Joe Biden will find after he takes office. There will be deep scars from the Trump presidency, and from a pandemic that the outgoing administration did not make an effort to fight. The economic trauma will not heal overnight, and if, at this critical time of need, comprehensive support measures are not implemented (including the beleaguered state and municipal governments) the suffering will be prolonged.

Of course, old allies will applaud the return of a world in which the United States defends democracy and human rights and cooperates with other countries in solving global problems such as pandemics and climate change. But in this also, it would be foolish to pretend that the world did not change radically. After all, the United States showed that not a trustworthy ally.

It is true that the Constitution of the United States and those of its fifty states survived and protected American democracy from the worst of Trump’s evil impulses. But the fact that 74 million Americans have voted for another four years of this grotesque misrule brings chills. What will happen to the next election? Why should the world trust a country that in four years from now could repudiate everything that it now defends?

The world (and the United States) need to transcend Trump’s narrow transactionalism. The only possible way out is authentic multilateralism, where American exceptionalism is truly subordinate to common values ​​and interests, international institutions, and a form of international legality from which the United States is not exempt. This represents an important change for the United States, from the old hegemonic position to one based on collaboration.

It would not be the first time it happened. After World War II, the United States realized that handing over some of its influence to international organizations (such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund) actually benefited it. The problem is, he didn’t do enough. John Maynard Keynes formulated the wise proposal that an international currency be created (an idea that later manifested itself in the special drawing rights –DEG– of the IMF) but the United States demanded veto power in this institution and did not give it all the power it needed.

In any case, Biden’s chances will largely depend on the outcome of the second rounds for two Senate seats that were held in Georgia on January 5. But even without a cooperative Senate, the President of the United States has a huge margin of action in foreign policySo there are many initiatives that Biden can undertake on his own from the day of inauguration.

An obvious priority is recovery after pandemic, which will not be firm anywhere until it is firm in all. This time we cannot count on China to drive global demand as much as it did after the 2008 financial crisis. In addition, emerging and developing economies lack the resources to implement large-scale stimulus programs like the ones the United States and Europe are doing. they have provided their economies. What is needed, as IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva pointed out, is a massive SDR issue. To immediately issue about $ 500 billion in this global “currency” would only require the approval of the United States Secretary of the Treasury.

The Trump administration opposed an SDR issue, but Biden can give it the green light and at the same time accompany the proposals of congressmen who want considerably expand the volume of the broadcast. The United States can then do the same as the other rich countries that have already agreed to donate or lend their endowment of SDR to countries in need.

The Biden administration can also boost sovereign debt restructuring. Several emerging and developing economies already face debt crises, with many more likely to join soon. Today, a global debt restructuring interests the United States much more than ever.

For the past four years, the Trump administration ignored basic science and the rule of law. So it is also a priority to restore the normative framework of the Enlightenment. International legality, no less than science, is as important to America’s prosperity as it is to the functioning of the world economy.

When it comes to international trade, the World Trade Organization offers a basis for reconstruction. Right now, power politics and neoliberal ideology have excessive influence on the order supervised by the WTO, but that can change. There is growing support for the candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (a prestigious former Nigerian finance minister and former Vice President of the World Bank) for the post of Director General of the WTO. The only thing stopping his appointment so far was the Trump administration.

No trading system can function without a method of resolving disputes. By refusing to approve the appointment of new judges to the WTO resolution mechanism to replace the withdrawn ones, the administration Trump left the institution without a quorum and paralyzed. But while Trump insisted on weakening international institutions and the rule of law, he also inadvertently enabled an improvement in US trade policy.

For example, the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada eliminated most of the investment clauses that had become one of the most damaging aspects of international economic relations. And now, the Trump administration’s trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, is using his remaining time in office to call for “anti-dumping” sanctions against countries that favor their companies by breaking global environmental standards. Whereas I made a similar proposal in my 2006 book How to make globalization workIt appears that there is now broad basis for a new bipartisan consensus on trade.

Most of the actions I have described do not depend on Congress, and can be implemented from the early days of the Biden presidency. Putting them into practice is a good way to reaffirm America’s commitment to multilateralism and leave behind the disaster of the past four years.

Translation: Esteban Flamini

(c) Project Syndicate

Look also

Look also

