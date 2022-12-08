Demonstrations of love often have ways of finding their way in the most unexpected ways, even through a divorce. This could well be the summary of the sentimental relationship between Beverly d’Angelo (Ohio, 71 years old) and Al Pacino (New York, 82 years old). The American actress, promoting her new film Silent Night (2022), has counted now in the magazine People how her legal separation with the Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati, with whom she eloped and married at the beginning of the eighties, came together with the beginning of her relationship with the protagonist of The Godfather (1972). A love story that lasted between 1997 and 2003 and from which two children would be born.

“I called my husband and told him: ‘I’m in love.’ He was like, ‘Oh, Beverly, who is it this time?’ and I told him that he was an actor and that I really loved him and that we were thinking of having children and that he [refiriéndose a Al Pacino] I thought it was crazy that she was married,” reveals d’Angelo. In the magazine, he also assures that with Salviati he had reached an agreement to maintain an open relationship, in which if at any time they felt that she had finished, they would talk and reach an agreement to separate.

Despite having reached that pact, according to d’Angelo’s account, her then-husband continued to protest that anyone would think that their marriage, established as an open relationship, could be crazy. “Who thinks this is crazy, this perfect relationship? Who is this actor?’, my husband would say to me and I replied: ‘Well, it’s Al Pacino.’ To which he told me: ‘Al Pacino, fantastic. I love him. We divorced!”.

Divorce, as recounted by the protagonist of Holidays (2015), it was friendly between her and the Italian nobleman. “We just signed the papers and that’s when my ex-mother-in-law started to love me, I think. It only took him 15 years to realize that I was not in that marriage for the title of nobility or wealth,” says the actress. D’Angelo still considers Salviati her soul mate to this day: “It was a great love match.”

Beverly d’Angelo at the ‘Silent Night’ premiere on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

And that was how d’Angelo and Al Pacino were able to begin a romantic relationship that lasted six years, between 1997 and 2003, and from which the twins Olivia and Anton James were born, both 21 years old. “The best gift that Al gave me was to become a mother,” says the actress, who had her children at the age of 49 through artificial insemination. “After knowing each other for three months, [Al] He looked me in the eye and said: “I want you to be the mother of my children,” the actress explained to Magazine Closer Weekly when Olivia and Anton were 16 years old. “That was all she needed to hear,” she added then, in another of the few times she has spoken about her love story, which Al Pacino has never spoken of publicly.

Despite d’Angelo’s pride in his children, it hasn’t been until now, with the premiere of Silent Night last november 29 in Los Angeles, when for the first time at 71 Olivia and Anton have accompanied her on the red carpet. “Of course, they have been to the Oscars and several premieres with their father, but this was the first time it was mom’s turn and we had a fantastic time together,” the actress explained to various media outlets after the photo posed.

For his part, Pacino, who has been accompanied on many occasions by his children to the Oscar galas and premieres of his films, has always been wary of exposing his personal life in the media. However, in 2020, in an interview with EL PAÍS at the age of 80, the actor acknowledged that one of the great dreams pending from him was to have had a great family. “I know that it is difficult for a child to grow up without the attention of his parents. [Sus padres se divorciaron cuando Al era un bebé]. I myself was not a good father to Julia [su hija mayor, a la que tuvo con 49 años]and things got better with the twins [Anton y Olivia, que nacieron a sus 61]. Do you know what a pleasure is? See how the years go by in the three of them ”, she confessed.

Pacino, who has always kept his love life out of the public spotlight, celebrated his 82nd birthday last April with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, he said. The Daily Mail. The protagonist of serpico (1973) went out to dinner with some friends and his current partner, the 28-year-old film producer, at a Jones establishment in West Hollywood, in Los Angeles, specializing in pizza and pasta.