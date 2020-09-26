As confusing as the spread of the coronavirus are the rules to contain it: Infections in family and friends, possible quarantine, new restrictions in everyday life, complicated vacation planning, threatened school and daycare closings with simultaneous return to the home office – millions of Germans fear all of this Beginning of autumn. Ten points to know when life shifts inside again.

1. When visiting a restaurant

In Berlin and elsewhere, the fine, the obligation to provide truthful information about guests’ names, email or home addresses and telephone numbers applies. This applies both inside and outside. Anyone who gives false information harms themselves and others if they cannot be informed about infections of other guests.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) Berlin offers numerous aids for restaurateurs on its website. For example, printouts for proper instructions for guests and attendance slips to fill out. Important: lists that anyone can view violate data protection regulations.

Eating out for two or in small groups in the fresh air has largely prevented the spread of the virus in the catering sector. For the winter time, some restaurateurs are now buying expensive room air filters. Others hope to be able to extend the outdoor season by setting up – environmentally harmful – patio heaters or building temporary winter gardens.

Eating and drinking in the fresh air? This becomes more difficult in autumn and winter. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst / dpa

2. In the cinema, concert hall and theater

At these venues, visitors tend to have little control over their risk of infection. It is psychologically important to very clearly signal corona awareness yourself, not only by wearing a mask, but also in the queue by more distance than less and by notifying the representatives of the organizer if things are not going according to the rules.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms should stay home. If infection is proven, this applies anyway. If you are already sitting in the cinema and the film has started, you can try to maximize the distance if there are several seats next door, but also pay attention to the occupation of the rows in front and back.

Wearing a fresh, clean mask during the performance lowers your own risk of infection, which is very strong for others in the hall if you are unknowingly infected. You should also find out which rooms have good ventilation that is supplied with outside air, and which organizers are particularly conscientious about the problem. In the Berlin Philharmonic, visitors are only admitted one after the other and the seats are staggered by staff.

3. Masks or face visors?

According to the current state of research, masks of the classic “mouth and nose protection” type are more effective than face visors when it comes to protecting others when one is infectious oneself. Ironically, if you want to protect yourself from infection, you would have to make sure that people around you wear masks.

It would be important that they do this effectively, i.e. not loosely and open on all sides or only over the mouth. Because you can hardly or hardly want to enforce this as an individual in the supermarket, for example, those who have house rights are required here.

The types of masks that also efficiently protect the wearer from infections, called FFP2 and FFP3, are sometimes problematic. The variants that are equipped with a valve, if the carrier is infectious, hardly hold back its germs.

Because their original purpose is solely to protect severely immunocompromised people or those who have to stay in highly infectious environments from contact with germs and at least to make it easier for them to exhale. Face visors can protect the wearer relatively well from direct droplet infections, but not the environment from the wearer’s germs. It is still unclear what role the infection via the mucous membrane of the eyes plays in Sars-CoV-2, which is completely unprotected in mask wearers but relatively good in visor wearers.

Overall, the eye as the gateway for respiratory germs is an important and mostly neglected factor. In a study in China, one partial result was that people wearing glasses seemed to have become infected less often. A visor may be useful to improve self-protection, but only in addition to wearing mouth and nose protection.

4. In schools and daycare centers

Ventilate, ventilate, ventilate, is the motto, especially in schools: if up to 33 students sit in a room – on average there should be 24 to 30 depending on the type of school – there is no alternative to ventilation, as long as there are not air purification devices everywhere are to be acquired with a 500 million federal program.

The teachers should make sure that there is an exchange of air during the breaks. If parents find out from their children that they are not aired regularly, they should make this an issue in the parent council.

Protection for students is difficult. Photo: imago images / Westend61

However, at the beginning of the colder season this means that the children have to come to class with additional sweaters. The current state of the Berlin schools, however, means that not all windows can yet be opened. State parent spokesman Norman Heise knows about a school that ordered “200 window handles” on its own.

He also reports on schools whose windows can only be tilted: If you have enough space, you distribute the students in two rooms and let the teacher walk back and forth – a variant that only works with older students and schools that are not fully occupied. The latter hardly exists in Berlin.

5. When schools and daycare are closed

The government has given parents more paid days off in the case. Each parent is entitled to up to ten weeks, single parents up to 20 weeks. The maximum period does not have to be exhausted in one go, but can be spread over several months.

If parents have to stay at home because daycare centers or schools are closed, they will receive 67 percent of their net income from the state, up to a maximum of 2016 euros per month. Here, too, the employer acts as the paying agent for the first six weeks. However, the entitlement only exists as long as the child is younger than twelve. There is no age limit for children with disabilities.

6. When planning a trip

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) advises against traveling abroad in view of the situation. 14 out of 27 EU countries have been classified as risk areas in whole or in part. There is a travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office for all risk areas.

Popular holiday destinations such as Vienna, Dublin and Lisbon as well as Normandy and Brittany are affected. For holidaymakers who have booked a package tour, the legal situation is clear: If the Foreign Office has issued a travel warning, you can cancel your previously booked trip and get your money back.

As a rule, this is done by the tour operator. In order to persuade people to book trips despite all the uncertainties, all major tour operators offer to rebook trips at short notice free of charge – even if there are no travel warnings. But it becomes problematic for everyone who has booked their trip on their own.

Only if the airline cancels the flight of its own accord, one is entitled to have the ticket price reimbursed. It is different if you cancel on your own initiative because you do not want to go to a risk area, there is a risk of quarantine in the holiday country or there is even an entry ban.

7. Upon return of the trip

Instead of tests at the airport, tests should only take place after five days from mid-October, at the latest from the beginning of November – combined with a state quarantine obligation. Everyone who comes from a risk area must provide their data on arrival, the accuracy is checked and sent to the health authorities.

Everyone has to go into quarantine at home, which can only be ended prematurely on the fifth day with a negative corona test. “The government is steering the travel and air traffic industry into a lockdown”, criticizes Norbert Fiebig, President of the German Travel Association.

As an alternative, the industry is relying on new rapid antigen tests, which are currently coming onto the market in larger numbers and are intended to at least boost the late autumn and winter business. They deliver results in 15 minutes, should cost less than ten euros and could make the quarantine regulations superfluous – the flight industry hopes.

8. For overnight stays in Germany

This will also be difficult for people who come from areas with high Covid-19 case numbers. Many federal states prohibit people from entering the country or issue accommodation bans if they come from areas in which there were more than 50 new infections per 100,000 within seven days.

This is currently affecting Hamm, and most recently the metropolis of Munich. Anyone who cannot use a holiday accommodation because their place of residence in Germany has been declared a risk area may still have to pay, this is a matter of negotiation and must be clarified in advance.

9. Home office

In principle, the boss is not allowed to send an employee into the home office against their will. Conversely, the employee is not entitled to it. The fear of falling ill at work is not a sufficient reason for working from home. During the pandemic, however, the home office is definitely a way of protecting yourself and others from the virus.

If the work from home takes longer, a works agreement or an additional agreement to the employment contract makes sense. The questions to be answered are: Who will pay for the work at home? Which rules apply to working hours and availability?

10. Covid-19 disease

If someone falls ill with Covid-19 and cannot work, they are entitled to continued payment of their wages. In this case, the employer is obliged to pay the full salary for six weeks. After that, the health insurance will usually take over the payment.

Around 70 percent of the regular salary is common. However, this depends on the respective insurance. There should no longer be any compensation for loss of earnings if you have consciously traveled to a risk area and have become infected or have to be in quarantine and cannot work during that time.

If a person is quarantined as a precaution, however, the law on the prevention and control of infectious diseases usually applies. If the person can do their work from home, they will receive their salary from the boss unchanged.

If not, Section 56 of the Infection Protection Act (InfSchG) applies. This provides for state compensation for the employee in the amount of the net wage for the first six weeks of the quarantine.