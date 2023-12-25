Home page politics

The federal government expects riots again on New Year's Eve – the police are therefore calling for solidarity with the emergency services.

Berlin – Preparations for New Year’s Eve are in full swing. You want to avoid scenes like those in previous years. A few days ago, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser said with a view to the upcoming New Year's Eve: “I am worried that New Year's Eve could again be a day on which in some cities we have to experience blind rage and senseless violence, for example against police officers or rescue workers,” said the SPD politician Editorial Network Germany (RND).

There is now a general increase in the willingness to use violence on days like New Year's Eve, said Faeser. Last New Year's Eve, rescue workers in Berlin, for example, were targeted. Similar scenes also took place in other major cities.

Berlin's police chief: Biggest New Year's Eve operation in decades

After the riots last year and because of the war in Israel and Gaza, the Berlin police are planning a major operation at the end of the year. “It is the largest police operation on New Year’s Eve in recent decades,” Berlin Police Chief Barbara Slowik told the news agency dpa. “That’s mainly because Middle East conflictwhich makes the operational situation significantly more demanding and complex.” Last year, in addition to the usual violent fireworks in the streets, there were also many firecrackers thrown and other attacks on police officers, firefighters and paramedics in some districts of Berlin and other large cities.

Slowik announced that 2,000 to 2,500 Berlin police officers and support from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and the federal police would be on duty on New Year's Eve. “At the same time, the number of patrol cars will be increased from 150, as is usual at night, to 220.” There would also be 500 federal police officers at the S-Bahn and long-distance train stations.

Before New Year's Eve 2023: Red Cross trains emergency services

Police and emergency services want to de-escalate on New Year's Eve in order to reduce the risk of attacks. “Basically, the threshold of respect for emergency services has fallen,” said a spokeswoman for the German Red Cross in Wiesbaden. The ambulance crew repeatedly experiences criticism about their approach to treating patients.

According to her, the emergency services have long been trained to de-escalate situations like this. “They also know when they should retreat and call the police.” At the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund in Frankfurt, the employees are also trained accordingly, as managing director Matz Mattern said. However, there are no special preparations for special events such as New Year's Eve.

Police officers will receive body cameras for New Year's Eve 2023

“Police officers are prepared for such attacks as part of their training and further education,” said the Hessian Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden, which also reported a decline in respect “from certain parts of society”. In communication training, we practice how to de-escalate conflicts.

Investments have also been made in protective equipment and all police headquarters have been equipped with body cameras. Acts of violence should be prevented as far as possible by identifying the video recording. If attacks did occur, they would be “documented in a legally secure manner”. For aftercare, for example after physical attacks, officers are offered psychosocial support.

Last year, around 2,370 attacks on police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency doctors were registered in Hesse alone. In almost 95 percent of the cases, police officers were approached, the Ministry of the Interior announced the figures from the Police Crime Statistics (PKS) 2022. These were mostly acts of resistance and physical attacks. Violence against police officers often occurred in connection with crimes such as physical injuries, theft, threats and insults. (erpe/dpa/AFP)