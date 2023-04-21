DThe FDP can use encouragement. And if anyone can cheer her up, it’s her chairman Christian Lindner. You could tell that at the federal party conference of the Liberals on Friday in Berlin by the fact that the delegates listened to him. Before that, many had chatted, drank coffee and tweeted, although their party friend Nicola Beer spoke on stage. After all, she is Vice President of the EU Parliament and said things like “We are not the biggest, but the most important party in Germany”.

Nobody in the FDP sees it differently. However, many are concerned with the question of why so few voters see it the same way. The party recently lost five elections in a row. It is currently considered an “excellent survey” (Beer) that the FDP candidate for the election in Bremen is at six percent. More of an opportunity to take a breather than to celebrate.

That’s why the party chairman designed his speech as optimism coaching. Lindner spent an hour and a half explaining who the FDP is from his point of view and where it wants to go. He outlined a party that is not discouraged by criticism: It is not bad if the FDP is attacked for what it stands for. “The only bad thing is when she’s attacked because she doesn’t stand for anything.”

At the same time, Lindner tried to solve the dilemma that the FDP in the traffic-light government is not able to push through what it stands for because it – like the SPD and the Greens – constantly has to make compromises. Lindner described these compromises as less bad than they were publicly portrayed. The trips he made as Federal Minister of Finance made this clear to him. Lindner quoted from the “Captain von Köpenick”: “You don’t believe how nice Germany is when you’re far away and just think about it.” Some of the debates that are being held here are not understood at all in other countries.







Lindner emphasized where the FDP is satisfied with the government’s work: for example, in supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russia. Solidarity is not only a requirement of humanity, but also in Germany’s own interest. Lindner also sees his party as successful in the field of corona policy. While the “great tree hugger Markus Söder” from the Caution Team (“in reality Team Regulation”) has even forbidden citizens to go outside and hug trees, for example, FDP Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann made a significant contribution to the fact that citizens would have had more freedoms again. They dealt with them responsibly, which the FDP agreed.

Lindner also praised his other ministers: Stark-Watzinger (Education) for their trip to Taiwan, Volker Wissing (Transport) for his efforts to protect the climate. Wissing does more for climate protection “than the demands of the last generation,” said Lindner. The activists who didn’t disturb the party congress until the afternoon, he blames the “small ideas” that caused a lot of trouble. “The other way around would be better,” thought Lindner.

He refrained from clear criticism of the Greens. Although he renewed his criticism of the draft for the heating exchange law and his request to Parliament to push through the necessary changes. But he also implored his people not to reject the matter outright. “We have a responsibility, and I recommend that we continue to adhere to the goal of climate neutrality.” You can’t make it as easy as the Union, which always just says “is bad” or “doesn’t work”. Lindner also shared in the direction of the CDU on another occasion. He interpreted their initiative to increase the top tax rate as a “black-green easing exercise”.







At the end of Lindner’s speech, the delegates rose to applause. The courage in the hall had increased – also because Lindner had made it clear that, even ten years after taking over the leadership of the party, he still did not feel he had reached his goal. A 303-page book with the collected motions – from nuclear power to gender – is ready for debate on Saturday.