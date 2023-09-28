It is enough to hear the expression “spinster” to evoke the old stereotype of a woman in her forties, single and sexually inactive, living alone or with a few cats, quite ugly, often a little bitter. A stereotype that flirts with the image of the witch. Feminist theorists have been questioning and criticizing this figure for decades, whose presence in our collective imagination serves above all as a threat to women who decide not to marry or refuse to be mothers.

If we look at the history of these representations, it is difficult not to come across Balzac and his colossal The Human Comedy, in which portraits of spinsters intersect and resemble each other to the point of constituting a social type. One of his novels is titled, in fact, The Spinster.

The spinster, public enemy number one



Why did Balzac create a stigmatizing “type” for single, middle-aged women? It seems that his starting point was his detestation of celibacy, a state that he considered “unproductive” and “contrary to society.” He wrote:

«Remaining a child, a creature of the female sex is nothing more than nonsense: selfish and cold, it is abhorrent. This merciless judgment is, unfortunately, too fair for spinsters to ignore its reasons.

The priest of Tours.

In the preface to his novel Pierrette, he goes so far as to propose the revival of a bill dating back to the French Revolution, which sought to impose an additional tax on singles. Although he denies being “celibatophobic,” one cannot help but feel Balzac’s deep aversion toward those who show an inability to form a family, and especially to father children.

Of course, this rejection did not arise out of nowhere, and the stigmatization of celibacy was not invented by Balzac. But it was he who gave the figure of the spinster her nobility cards – so to speak – through a series of portraits that show us various variations of characters linked to the stereotype of the single woman.

In The Spinster she casually mocks the naivety of a woman so little instructed in the ways of love that she never gets married. In Cousin Bette, he describes the manipulations of a spinster willing to do anything to ruin her own family, clearly using the aesthetics of the witch.

Finally, in The Curé of Tours and Pierrette, he paints an almost identical double portrait of two bitter, greedy and ugly spinsters who bring those around them to ruin.

There is a certain paradox in the way Balzac characterizes these characters. On the one hand, he criticizes celibacy as an unproductive and unnatural life choice. On the other hand, he seems to want to demonstrate that this celibacy is not a choice, but that it comes from the deep nature of his protagonists, for whom celibacy is an absolute fatality from which they will never escape. Celibacy appears here less as a free choice than as a state close to asexuality.

And if Balzac detests celibacy, he also detests the idea of ​​forced or unhappy marriage, whose disastrous effects on women’s health and psyche he denounces in his novel The Thirty-Year-Old Woman.

So what exactly is it that spinsters are reproached for and what is the reason for the parasitism of bachelors invoked by the author? First of all, as you may have guessed, non-motherhood is questioned:

«They become bitter and sad, because a being who has failed in his vocation is unhappy; “He suffers, and suffering breeds evil.”

The priest of Tours.

The absence of desire and love is also noted. Balzac’s spinster daughters, devoid of romantic or conjugal affection, are also incapable of developing familial love: Sylvie Rogron tortures her young cousin to death, cousin Bette manipulates her entire family to plunge them into misery to achieve her ends. .

The message is clear: the single woman is necessarily a danger to the family, the essential structure for the proper functioning of traditional society. She is thus transformed into a terrifying, even monstrous, often bestialized figure. Deep down, the most terrifying thing about the spinster is her independence, her profound inability to submit to a man.

A disturbing absence of sexual life



It is this freedom, so foreign to the nineteenth-century vision of women, that Balzac demonizes. Under her pen, spinsters lose their femininity and almost systematically acquire a form of androgyny.

A woman without a man or children, without the desire to be desired, without sensuality or sexuality, seemed to her to stop being a woman. The debate does not seem to have ended today: think of Marie Kock’s essay, Vieille fille, published in 2022, or Ovidie’s very recent work, La chair est triste hélas, or his documentary series in France Culture. Not having a sexual life, or even claiming one, for a short period or throughout one’s entire life, continues to be disturbing in the eyes of society.

When the Balzachian heroine is not possessed by a husband or a lover, the forces are reversed, male domination is turned inside out, and Mademoiselle Gamard, Sylvie Rogron, and Cousin Bette subdue the men around them in an unnatural escalation. Seen from this angle, the female celibacy portrayed in The Human Comedy acquires an anarchic, almost revolutionary quality, capable of threatening ancient institutions. And although Balzac takes pains to show us his hatred for these walking dangers, we also sense a certain fascination with the profound immorality of his terrible bachelors.

After all, one of her most delightful novels, Cousin Bette, is animated by her vicious, filthy anti-heroine and her Machiavellian plans, which she describes with obvious glee, making her, more or less in spite of herself, much more charismatic and memorable. than their “respectable” consorts.

What to think then of these Balzachian spinsters? The obvious misogyny and “celibatophobia” that emanate from them should not prevent us from using these archetypal figures to question the cultural approach to family and motherhood over time.

The place of singles in society, although widely documented in literature, arts and sciences, remains too little studied and questioned by the human sciences. It is up to us to look at these Balzachian figures, reinterpret them and even reappropriate them.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.