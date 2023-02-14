One of the most surreal images of the recent Afghan war was the captive balloons (also known as “aerostats”) hovering over the bases of international forces.

These “persistent threat detection systems” carried a suite of 360-degree cameras that provided a constant view – up to 100 miles – of surrounding areas to US “force protection” teams inside the heavily guarded facilities. The recent four-day saga of an alleged Chinese spy balloon snooping into US nuclear secrets serves as a reminder that older technologies are still being developed for military effect today.

Balloons have been used for military service longer than air forces have existed.It was the brilliant French engineer Jean-Marie-Joseph Coutell (founder of the French Aerostatic Corps) who first demonstrated the possibilities of using a balloon to observe enemy positions.

In June 1794, Coutell rose above the Battle of Fleurus (present-day Belgium) and reported on the Austrian positions, dropping messages describing their movements and positions from his balloon, while the somewhat surprised gunners fired unsuccessfully at him.

But despite this success, the corps was disbanded in 1799, after its deployment in Egypt under Napoleon, who failed to see the potential of this new weapon.

Its use was limited in the American Civil War and the Franco-Prussian War. But in World War I, aerostats took center stage. Airships, the famous Zeppelins – which by definition were powered and airships – had a short-lived role as bombers.

However, the role of balloons on the battlefield had much more immediate consequences.

They offered relatively stable platforms above the battlefield from which to observe enemy positions and direct artillery fire against them.

The downside, of course, is that were easily visible from those same enemy positions. No effort was spared to shoot them down, making balloon crews an especially dangerous trade.

Use during World War II

The size and poor handling of balloons compared to powered aircraft, as well as the higher accuracy of anti-aircraft guns, made them an impractical proposition as artillery observation platforms in World War II.

Nevertheless, they provided a vital, if unglamorous, service in air defenseforming unmanned “barriers”, especially in the UK, where they were deployed in cities and around vital targets.

The cables that tied them to the ground were lethal to low-flying planes, which had to fly over and around them. Barrier balloons became an icon of the Blitz, the bombing that the country suffered during World War II at the hands of the Nazi Army.

Somewhat less effective was Japan’s attempt to terrorize the American population by sending thousands of balloon-borne bombs (known in Japanese as “Fu-Go”) over the continental United States.

Six people were killed in Oregon, the only casualties of enemy action in the continental US during that conflict.

The next major military use of balloons came during the Cold War, when the American project “Moby Dick” led to sending hundreds of balloons to spy on the soviet union.

simple but effective

The balloons may seem like unlikely candidates for long-range reconnaissance like the one China reportedly attempted recently.

They can only be steered by altering altitude, using variable air currents to change direction.

Last week, a cleverly planned use of air currents directed a surveillance balloon over the most sensitive element of the us military: the silo bases of intercontinental ballistic missiles of Mountain.

The US Department of Defense stated that “cases of this type of balloon activity have been previously observed in recent years.”

China reportedly denies that the balloon carried out surveillance activities, saying it was a “civilian aircraft” that was collecting weather data and had strayed from its route.

Despite their size and vulnerability, aerostats of this type offer advantages over satellites and manned aircraft.

They are slow and can stay over a target much longer than a passing satellite at orbital speed.

Flying at just 60,000 feet (20 km), its cameras can achieve higher resolution than those in orbit at 160 km.

In addition, they are cheaper than satellites, drones or manned aircraft, can make use of large payloads and present a less overtly aggressive face.

In fact, they offer the possibility of plausible deniability: who would feel threatened by a simple hot air balloon?

Having said that, this mission is unlikely to have accomplished much from an intelligence standpoint. At the very least, the United States took adequate precautions to jam the globe’s communications systems and dazzle its cameras.

But maybe the message was the medium itself. China is saying, “Here you have this very public dilemma. What do we do now?”

The balloon was finally shot down over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4, pulled out of the sea off the coast of South Carolina, and taken to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis by military experts.

Ironically, the United States may learn more than China from this spy mission.

*Frank Ledwidge is Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Military Law, University of Portsmouth, England.

*This article was published on The Conversation and reproduced here under the Creative Commons license. Click here to see the original version.

