From: Lisa Mahnke

Trump's finances appear to be in more crisis than he is letting on. A high bail could ruin his image. What lies ahead for him?

New York – The former US-President Donald Trump According to his lawyers, he lacks the money to post the $464 million deposit (including interest) for another civil lawsuit. Trump's legal counsel asked a New York appeals court on Monday (March 18, local time) to stay enforcement of the financial portion of the civil fraud verdict pending the outcome of the appeal.

The $464 million represents the highest fine to date and puts Trump in trouble. © IMAGO/UPI Photo/BRENDAN MCDERMID

If the application is not granted, the court could confiscate parts of his real estate. Even if Trump's lawyers have already appealed, the deposit would have to be paid with interest. A “practical impossibility,” he said republican according to the dpa. In early March, Trump had already filed a lawsuit against columnist E. Jean Carroll in a New York court in another civil rights case for defamation $91.6 million deposit (including interest) deposited. The developments could affect Trump not only financially, but also politically. His image as a brilliant businessman, which partly also supports him politically, could crumble with the financial difficulties. So Trump urgently needs money – or time.

Millions in bail demand for Trump: Insurmountable hurdle?

“Enforcing an impossible bail requirement as a condition of an appeal would cause manifest irreparable harm to the defendants,” it said Newsweek in the lawyers' application. “Although we searched the market, we were unable to obtain a bond equal to the judgment amount for the defendants for the simple reason that a $464 million appeal bond is virtually impossible under the circumstances.”

The aforementioned 'scouring' of the mark was the request of over 30 insurance companies – which, however, have rules that prohibit real estate as security. That left the only remaining Republican Area codes– Candidate for US election 2024 without success. Trump's attempt in February to post only $100 million in bail was also rejected by an appeals judge. In the Carroll case, according to Newsweek The Federal Insurance Company, part of the insurance company Chubb Corporation, took over Trump's bail.

“However, insurance companies rarely issue bonds larger than $100 million,” New York lawyer Nicole Brenecki said Newsweek. “If they do, it is usually for companies and not for private individuals. Additionally, they typically do not accept real estate as collateral and require large advances on bond premiums. All these factors make issuing this astronomical bond practically impossible.” So what worked in the Carroll v. Trump case will be difficult in this court case.

“I thought he was a billionaire?”: Trump receives ridicule for insolvency

The 77-year-old and his sons Donald Junior and Eric were found guilty in the trial of artificially inflating the assets of their family real estate empire for years. This was done in order to obtain better conditions for loans and insurance, which amounted to billions. The two sons were also sentenced to four million dollars each plus interest. It is not unlikely that the verdict plays a role in Trump's difficulties in raising money.

“I thought he was a billionaire?” wrote Andrew Weissmann, the former FBI general counsel, on Monday on X. “So is he lying to the public or the court?” It’s not the only mocking comment on social media. “Self-proclaimed billionaire Trump has a cash flow problem,” wrote Reuters reporter Michael Derby.

Forbes estimated the Republican's fortune at about $2.6 billion in September last year. “I have a lot of money. “I can do whatever I want to do,” Trump said in an interview Fox News“Fox & Friends” format. It remains to be seen whether this will remain the case for long due to his efforts to avoid having to pay deposits with equity. (lismah)