Nacional dealt a huge blow to Millonarios, who was playing at home, in the match this Wednesday, July 24, played at El Campín. The Antioquian team won with a 2-1 that leaves it consolidated as leader and with a perfect campaign after the early game of the sixth round of the League.

Alberto Gamero’s team played from the 20th minute with ten men, when they had already conceded two goalsGoalkeeper Iván Arboleda received a red card after a clear foul in which he knocked down Kevin Viveros.

After the actions that left Arboleda in questionDiego Novoa came on as goalkeeper, which forced Gamero to make other changes to his strategy, since Millonarios would play with one less man on the field.

Already in the second half, ‘the ambassador’ reached the tie and restored the spirits, although A play by Banguero against Morelos gave Nacional a penalty that ended in a goal in the 86th minute, celebrating their victory.

Carlos Antonio Velez questioned the absence of Alvaro Montero in Millonarios

Following Millonarios’ loss, criticism of the plays and analysis of the match arose from experts, commentators and the fans themselves, who suffered through the match.

One of those involved in the world of sport who gave harsh criticism was the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez, who while the match was taking place He criticized the absence of Álvaro Montero, Millonarios’ starting goalkeeper.

It should be mentioned that Montero is on vacation after his participation with the Colombian National Team in the 2024 Copa Américain which the ‘Tricolor’ was runner-up. Although, during the competition, the Guajiro remained on the bench and it was Camilo Vargas who started.

Rest from what if he didn’t play a single minute in the Cup

“Another question… Montero no longer plays for ‘Millos’? Arias and Borre have already played with their clubs if @FCFSeleccionCol is what we’re talking about… Also, why rest if he didn’t play a single minute in the Cup. ‘We’re doing badly Pastor’,” posted Carlos Antonio Vélez on his X account.

