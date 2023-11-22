IIs it my imagination, or is the waitress bringing the little brown boy in a friendlier way than usual today? And if it’s not imagination, then what is it? Pity? The Café Stumpf in Vienna’s 19th district is not visited by hordes of tourists. Instead, at the tables there are regular middle-class customers with a pinch of walk-in customers, because the post office is around the corner. People know each other by sight, greet each other, but don’t know the other’s name and don’t want to know it, as befits well-educated Central Europeans.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

There are newspapers next to the coffee brewing machine, and on days like these you naturally want to know what the quality media are writing about the German defeat against Austria. But today of all days, all three copies of the “Kronen-Zeitung” have already been taken. Until one is selected, the tabloid press has to serve. The “Standard” writes of a “beautiful test match triumph”, the “Presse” with shocking casualness counts “big brother Germany” among the “soccer nations that have long been considered unbeatable”.

“Well, dear Germans, you wouldn’t have believed that.”

The cheering on Tuesday was almost as big as before on Heldenplatz. The masses in the Ernst Happel Stadium chanted “Victory” and played a (German!) song that was once popular with DFB fans and basically says that they haven’t seen a day as wonderful as the current one for a long time, which is why he should never perish.

But of course it is, and the day after the day that should never have ended, even in the stump, despite all the joy, it is stated that anyone can now win against Germany. If things continue like this, Austrian children will one day consider the Miracle of Córdoba to be a won battle by the Habsburgs under Prince Eugene.

Two out of three “crowns” are still occupied, is it a possibility? But the gentleman at the table next to the crucifix has put his down. One may ask: “Excuse me, is the ‘crown’ free?” It is. She devotes six pages to the game. However, the match report is disappointingly sober. “Well, dear Germans, you wouldn’t have believed that. But we were better – in all respects!” is still the sharpest point. There used to be more malice.







From the morning onwards, other topics overshadow the conversations. The arrest of the four Algerian “machete killers,” for example. The “Krone” knows the gruesome details. Did you know that you can sever an arm with a single swing of a machete? Meanwhile, the dish of the day is Krautfleckerl and liver dumpling soup. The sun barely comes through even at midday, and so the evening before which one should not praise him will probably dawn early on the day that should never have passed.