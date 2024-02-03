The battle for customers between the four audit giants PWC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte is fierce. Smaller providers also poach in the territory of the four largest. Who wins, who loses?

Deloitte location in the Europaviertel in Frankfurt: The Deloitte auditing firm has significantly increased the number of its important audit contracts for the balance sheets of companies of public interest. Image: Action Press

WWhen prominent companies change their auditor, it usually attracts attention. The impact of such changes on the audit market becomes clear when audit firms present their annual transparency reports. In it they list, among other things, the number of their public interest audit clients. These are listed companies as well as large banks and insurance companies. They are an important customer group for auditors because the audit assignments are particularly responsible but also lucrative.

KPMG, the last of the four largest auditing firms, published its transparency report with a list of important customers on Wednesday. When you look at the current customer lists of the four major providers PWC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte for the German market, you notice: While the market leader PWC has been able to keep the number of its mandates of public importance stable in recent financial years, these have declined somewhat at KPMG. EY has fallen sharply, while Deloitte has caught up significantly.