vVarious factors have accelerated the rise of audio books and podcasts in recent years: the corona pandemic with the forced retreat into solitude. The combined technology of smartphone, large data storage and wireless listening that gives independence from the audio source. Then there are the stupid waiting times in everyday life (airports, supermarket checkouts, full subways), which is why you can fall for the idea of ​​being acoustically entertained while cycling, jogging, walking, dozing, cleaning, ironing or chopping vegetables. Fourthly, an enormously diversified audio offering that lures you away from the screen. And finally: Like no other media segment, the field is dominated by a single company, the wholly owned Amazon subsidiary Audible. What follows is the story of a monopolist who is not even remotely described by the term “market leader”.

If you want to experience the European headquarters of the audio giant, you have to visit the company headquarters in Berlin-Mitte, diagonally opposite the Deutsches Theater. The Audible studios are located here, where part of the offering is produced. And this is where the new European boss Matthew Gain sits. The Australian’s CV is a reflection of the globalized media industry. In his seven years at Audible, Gain was responsible for the launch in Australia – “it took off like a rocket” – then moved to India, later to Japan and finally to Berlin, where he has lived with his family since January 2022.