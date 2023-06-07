Diego Sousai

When the first astronauts venture to Mars in the future, the crew will need access to fresh, healthy food — but there are no cosmic grocery stores along the way. And the round trip to the red planet should take about three years.

Food is one of the many challenges NASA faces before sending humans into deep space, but it’s a big one. Nutritious foods that also stimulate appetite are needed to keep astronauts healthy, and freeze-dried options won’t cut it.

This demand for nutrition is part of why NASA and the Canadian Space Agency started the Deep Space Food Challenge, an open call to experts around the world to develop technologies to keep astronauts fed and healthy on long space missions. term.

The competition led the Astra Gastronomy team at Nonfiction, a San Francisco-based design and innovation firm, to develop the Space Culinary Lab. The compact, kitchen-style system includes stations for growing seaweed and leafy greens, creamy coffee blends, and even grilled meat.

“The idea here is to create a space kitchen,” said Phnam Bagley, co-founder of Nonfiction. “You can prepare whatever food you want however you want. Bringing that level of agency to astronauts is where designers like us start.”

The Space Culinary Lab passed the first phase of the Deep Space Food Challenge in October 2021. Despite not being selected during phase two, the design showcases some of the technologies that can be used not only in space, but also in resourceful environments. limited. like refugee camps and food deserts on Earth.

The heart of the project is bringing “a little humanity to space,” with mix-and-match options so astronauts don’t get exhausted with the same flavors and textures while their taste buds go numb in space, Bagley said.

The lab provides ways astronauts can also maintain a strong appetite to prevent weight loss and gain access to new options for maintaining optimal nutrition, which is crucial to their health as the crew ventures away from Earth.

Cooking in a space kitchen

The culinary laboratory is configured so that the rounded design can fit into an existing spacecraft and requires few resources and little effort from the astronauts. The different modules included in the design are called munch, sizzle, yum and snap.

Snap provides a refreshing wall of green within the sterile environment of a spacecraft, where astronauts can tend to soil-free microgreens like baby bok choy and butter. Pink lights provide the proper wavelength that accelerates greens’ growth, and timed sprays deliver water and nutrients to exposed roots.

While greens add extra flavor and healthy nutrients to a meal, there is also a psychological side to caring for plants.

Astronauts who live for six months or more aboard the International Space Station shared how growing, harvesting and eating fresh produce improved their mood and brought out their protective side by incorporating plant care into their routines.

The Culinary Lab Munch Module gives you another nutritional boost by growing microalgae in a bioreactor. Seaweed can be collected, dried and mixed with powdered fruit, spices, vinegar, oatmeal and peanut butter for a tasty and nutritious snack.

Microalgae can help protect astronauts as they leave the protective effects of low Earth orbit and venture into the radiation environment of deep space, Bagley said.

Rehydrated meats are something astronauts rely on as a source of protein. To make them tastier, Nonfiction has included sizzle as part of the culinary lab. The microwave’s tiny drawer, reminiscent of a convection oven, features glass plates and laser technology. Bagley demonstrated brushing a piece of rehydrated chicken with a mixture of maple syrup and soy sauce, a combination that is “shelf stable and delicious,” she said.

As the meat heats up, the “marinade” helps it to caramelize and a laser draws grill marks on the meat. (You could also draw your name or even a representation of the “Mona Lisa” if that amuses you, Bagley said.) Sizzle can also be used to heat and “grill” vegetables, tofu and tortillas.

As astronauts struggle to get adequate sleep in space, they too may be relying on extra caffeine on the long journey to Mars. That’s where the yum module comes in handy. The creamer machine uses a steel probe to emulsify water and oil-based ingredients to independently create lattes, chocolate ganache and mayonnaise.























