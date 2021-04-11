Although it has little novelty for most young people and adolescents, I discovered ASMR a few weeks ago thanks to the session performance by Lorena Iglesias in La Filmoteca Española. It was held as part of the cycle The reborn image, scheduled since January 2020 by video and film curator Andy Davies. For those of you who are as fishy as I was, ASMR is the acronym for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. It is a concept coined in 2010 by a woman named Jennifer Allen to refer to a physical sensation, specifically a chill induced by auditory and visual stimuli that runs through the back and head. It proliferated on YouTube, but by now it is fully integrated into the audiovisual, including film and advertising.

ASMR in a dark room and on a big screen is an even more intense experience. To better present those noises and whispers to the microphone associated with images, Iglesias made a selection that showed the different (and very crazy) drifts of the phenomenon, which in countries like South Korea has reached a paroxysm with the ASMR of food. Basically, it is about doing the opposite of what you have been taught at home when sitting at the table and, in a kind of competition to see who eats the dirtiest and at the same time more enjoyable to watch and listen to, do all kinds of very low-frequency mouth and throat sounds while swallowing a whole raw octopus, a can of jellies or all kinds of sound foods. To understand us: how to swallow a giant Peta Zeta and let yourself be carried away by the senses.

Having said that, The reborn image it has offered much more than recreational sessions. The mutation of audiovisual culture in the digital age affects the role of the viewer as never before, the creator himself of an archive of images that is influencing a language that is increasingly permeable to this interaction. The cycle began with the magisterial Arcadia, montage by Paul Wright with found files and original music by Portishead and Goldfrapp. He followed up with a machinima session; he stopped at proper names such as that of the Turkish activist and video artist Belit Sag; showed the new paths of visual criticism and video essay through a session by Catherine Grant; draft A Crackup at the Race Riots, by the Belgian collective Leo Gabin, based on a book by the filmmaker Harmony Korine, and will close this April with a session dedicated to the diaries of Jonas Mekas.

A round closing in which the Lithuanian-New York genius will remind us once again why without the beacon of his thought we would be even more lost in the face of such an avalanche of images. “I like things that are out of control,” he wrote in Sixties notebook this vigorous defender of everything that circulates through the subsoil. “At a certain point, the artist will stand firm, stop the medium and tame it, using it to cultivate the fields of his own imagination. But, for the moment, the bull runs at will ”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe here to the Newsletter.