Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/11/2023 – 6:34

130 years ago, the composer of songs that sold the idea of ​​the country as a tropical paradise with racial democracy was born. “Aquarela do Brasil”, the greatest example, won the world after appearing in a Disney film. One of the most popular Brazilian songs of all time, the samba Aquarela do Brasil highlights in a boastful way the nature, people and cultural traditions of the country. country. Composed in 1939, it is the cornerstone of the subgenre known as samba-exaltação, precisely because of this laudatory aspect.

The work is by Ary Barroso, a composer from Minas Gerais born exactly 120 years ago, on November 7, 1903, in the city of Ubá.

“Ary Barroso’s songs, especially the samba-exaltação, offer a grandiloquent image of Brazilian nature and the mixed-race people”, assesses sociologist Rogério Baptistini Mendes, professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie. “They give the listener the idea of ​​a happy and exuberant country, celebrating with itself.”

For experts, the export of Aquarela from Brazil contributed to selling a stereotypical image of the country to the world. The song became international after appearing on the soundtrack of the animated film Alô, Amigos, released in 1942 by Disney.

And therein lies a certain irony. As Mendes says, “it is possible to conjecture that the international success” of Aquarela do Brasil is due to “what is not authentically national”. In this case, Hollywood cinema. For him, the song helped to spread “Brazil with Z”. In that context of World War II, this narrative conquered the world because it seemed like “a vision of paradise”, he says.

“Country of the future”

In its international career, the song became “a different samba from the one played in the hills, with a predominance of strings and winds”. “A song redefined for the new times, for the identity that we wanted to disseminate”, assesses the sociologist.

“Slavery and agro-exporting Brazil at the end of the 19th century then performed the miracle of economic and social development. No trauma, no racial violence”, he comments, about the message propagated at the time. “It was, in fact, the country of the future, as announced [o escritor] Stefan Zweig. And that was a beautiful image.”

In the book Samba e Partido Alto: Curimbas do Rio de Janeiro, historian Denise Barata highlights that the singers of that time resulted “from an idea of ​​Brazil that needed to be disseminated abroad: the idea of ​​a mestizo country”.

She contextualizes that these musicians acted as an instrument for building national identity, but there was a cost: the original samba, of African origin, based on percussion, ended up gaining a European accent, both in the singing and in the instruments used and even in the melody.

Specialist in cultural projects and coordinator of the Cinema and Audiovisual course at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM), Gisele Jordão highlights that Barroso “contributed to the construction of Brazil’s image in the world by promoting a positive and exalted vision of the country”.

“His songs often highlighted the natural exuberance, culture and joy of Brazil, which influenced the international perception of the nation”, she comments, stressing that Aquarela do Brasil was “especially effective in this sense”.

In addition to Disney’s important role in promoting Aquarela do Brasil, Barroso also counted on the fact that the song ended up being recorded by many musical exponents, from Frank Sinatra to João Gilberto. “In addition, it was associated with important events, such as the 1950 World Cup, which took place in Brazil, helping to consolidate its position as the country’s unofficial anthem”, recalls Jordão.

Mendes adds that Barroso’s music was the first Brazilian “to be heard on radio in the United States”.

Who was Ary Barroso

A precocious talent, the composer was already working as a pianist in a cinema at the age of 12. He started composing at 15 and moved from the interior of Minas Gerais to Rio at 17.

He started studying law, but bohemia won — he failed and decided to drop out of college in the second year. In his early years in Rio, he made a living playing in cinemas, theaters and orchestras. He resumed his higher education and ended up graduating in 1929, without ever abandoning music.

It was in the late 1930s that he began to become better known as a composer. In the 40s and 50s he had many songs taken to the cinema, especially in the voice of Carmen Miranda. She recorded 30 songs by Barroso, which makes him the artist with the most compositions appropriated by the famous singer.

“Ary Barroso’s work expresses a moment in Brazil, when it was transitioning to urban and industrial modernity and seeking a national and popular identity. Samba, in fusion with the media of mass culture, especially radio and cinema, was the basis for this change”, points out Mendes. “Soon afterwards, the football victories created the image of a mestizo and happy country, capable of reinventing its history and presenting itself to the world with a different face, forgetting the horror of slavery and latifundia.”

Barroso died in February 1964, of liver cirrhosis, as a result of many years of alcoholism. He left a legacy of around 300 compositions. “His music often addressed patriotic themes and extolled the culture and beauty of Brazil. Furthermore, Ary Barroso also composed songs in other styles, such as samba-canção and Carnival marches”, analyzes Jordão.

New State jingoism

Due to its jingoistic character, critics tend to associate Barroso’s work with the nationalist campaigns of the so-called Estado Novo, the dictatorial period of Getúlio Vargas in charge of the country.

“The music and popular religiosity of poor black men, clandestine since the urban reform of Rio de Janeiro, at the beginning of the Republic, were sweetened in Ary Barroso’s formula. A Brazil for foreign eyes. This does not mean, however, that the composer was not a great Brazilian and honest in his love for the people. Which he, in fact, was. But the contexts matter”, comments Mendes.

Jordão points out that Aquarela do Brasil reflected “the jingoism that was inherent to the time in which it was composed”, a time when Vargas “sought to promote a positive image of the country”. Therefore, it did not escape criticism, as it was seen by many as an apology for the government. “He [Barroso] he intended to leave a legacy for future generations with his works, a more expressive milestone of Brazilianness”, says the expert.

Even this did not save Barroso from having to deal with the Department of Press and Propaganda (DIP), the censorship body of the Estado Novo. “The idea of ​​portraying the country as a ‘land of samba and tambourine’ offended the nation that wanted to become modern and abandon stereotypes built during centuries of slavery, including indolence and trickery”, explains sociologist Mendes.