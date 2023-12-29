Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/29/2023 – 7:47

Next generation AI chatbots, like ChatGPT and Bard, will respond more like humans and deliver more complex tasks – but risk of unemployment and misinformation is also expected to increase. Just a year ago, few people had heard of ChatGPT, Bard and Llama – artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, which allow people to interact with the “virtual assistant” as if they were talking or writing to a real person. They arrived with the promise of a more productive world, but also with the threat of unemployment for millions of people.

Since then, AI assistants have been helping users around the world generate content that would often take humans many more hours to create on their own. Threats of mass layoffs have not materialized, at least for now.

By 2023, dozens of chatbots have emerged for various demands, for example, for app coding, graphic and video content production, or music creation.

Limitations of chatbots

Despite the incredible power of the large-scale language models (LLMs) with which these chatbots are developed, critics say they are plagiarizing content from the internet and producing material that is poor quality, contains factual errors, or is politically or racially biased.

Tesla founder Elon Musk tried to overcome the problem with the launch of an AI assistant, Grok, a chatbot with a “sense of humor and rebelliousness”, but he did not escape accusations of political bias.

As competition among AI creators increases, with tens of billions of dollars being invested across the world, the big names in the industry are trying to predict the future of this technology.

One of them, Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, believes that the future of AI assistants lies in the ability to interact better and better with humans.

“The third wave will be the interactive phase,” Suleyman told MIT Technology Review in September. “That's why I've long bet that the interface of the future is conversation. Instead of just clicking buttons and typing, you will talk to your AI.”

Less artificial

Interactivity will allow humans to chat with your AI chatbot. While systems like Amazon's Alexa respond to simple commands, the next generation will be able to respond more like humans.

Suleyman also stated that they will still be able to make decisions on their own. This way, users will be able to give the assistant “an overall high-level objective, and it will use all possible tools to take action.”

To achieve the goal defined by the user, interactive AI will dialogue with other people and other chatbots

The technology will also adapt to user preferences and feedback, helping computers work more like the way humans work and think.

Companies will be able to use interactive AI to improve customer service by guiding users through problem-solving steps.

Technology can also help with sales, marketing and lead generation by offering personalized communication based on individual customer needs.

Promises of Interactive AI

Industry experts believe that interactive AI will produce more innovative and original content.

Interactive AI will also be able to take on more complex and time-consuming tasks that require interaction with other humans, websites and chatbots and will be able to inform the user regularly about progress or results.

By being able to handle more advanced user feedback, interactive AI can also prevent the production of harmful or offensive content and ensure that complex projects are delivered exactly as specified.

Several companies are already in the race to develop interactivity. Suleyman's chatbot, Pi AI, is a precursor to interactive AI. Billed as “your personal AI,” it’s designed to be used for idea development, planning, learning, or just letting off steam.

Another early version of interactive AI is Character.ai, which allows users to interact with various chatbot characters with “personalities” created by other users. Many of the characters created are fictional or based on celebrities. The platform informs that the variety exists to enable conversations and provide advice.

Although Suleyman believes that interactive AI will be present in 2024, other experts estimate that true interactivity with chatbots will still take a few years to occur.

Technology spreads quickly

Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes AI is about to “turbocharge the innovation pipeline” as more people use the technology.

In a year-end blog post, he said high-income countries like the US would see significant levels of AI use by the general population within 18 to 24 months.

Gates also predicts that African countries will see similar use of AI within three years or so.

“That's still a gap, but it's much shorter than the lag time we've seen with other innovations,” according to Gates.

These predictions for AI, however, fuel concerns that the technology could quickly replace millions of jobs that were mostly spared during the computer revolution of the last 30 years.

While the impact on employment has so far been limited, some technology experts believe it is only a matter of time before creative, financial, legal and medical tasks are replaced by AI.

Among the other negative predictions for AI in 2024, some technology analysts warn about the proliferation of deepfake videos and other disinformation ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Some experts warn that the vote could be the first “deepfake election” as many voters will not be able to distinguish between what is real and what is not.