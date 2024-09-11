The conference “New Conflicts: the role of Artificial Intelligence and cognitive warfare” will take place on September 18, at 10:00 am, in Rome, at Palazzo San Macuto, Sala del refettorio, during which the book by C. Bertolotti “GAZA UNDERGROUND. The underground and urban war between Israel and Hamas” (ed. START InSight, 2024) will be presented.

The speeches of the Undersecretary of State for Defense, Matteo Perego di Cremnago and of the organizer of the event, Hon. Roberto Bagnasto (Defense Commission IV) are expected.

Claudio Bertolotti, director of START InSight and author of the book “Gaza Underground”, will illustrate how the Israel-Hamas war, currently being fought in Gaza, will become a topic of study for military general staffs globally, with particular reference, on the one hand, to the use of Artificial Intelligence by Israeli forces and its implications in terms of reducing collateral casualties in war; on the other hand, he will illustrate how Hamas has managed to impose its will and narrative of a conflict through cognitive warfare in which false information has managed to influence public opinion internationally, with particular reference to the tool of “Lawfare”, the instrumental use of legal institutions to limit the adversary’s military capacity.

General CA Stefano Mannino, President of CASD – Scuola Superiore Universitaria della Difesa, will discuss the impact of digital and technological innovation in the Defense sector and, in particular, in contemporary and future conflicts, with particular reference to the introduction of new technologies capable of imposing a “Revolution in Military Affairs” (RMA).

Lorenza Pigozzi, Group Strategic Communication Director – Executive Vice President of Fincantieri, will focus on artificial intelligence in the sphere of communication: risks and benefits of operational application, reasoning on the potential in terms of timeliness, diffusion, coherence with corporate/institutional objectives, vulnerability of information and narration/counter-narration both in potential conflicts and, even more, in the competition between the players in the international arena.

Daniele Narduzzi, Chief Legal & Compliance officer of Cy4gate, will address the issue of the necessary collaboration between Defense and Business, with a look at the prospects and development of synergic capabilities in terms of mutual opportunities of the two sectors in terms of collaboration, particularly in the AI, information sector.

Finally, connected from Tel Aviv, Liran Antebi, researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), will delve into the topic of artificial intelligence as a variable capable of changing the world of defense, especially intelligence and logistics. A commitment, undertaken by Israel, which has made the country a leading power in the AI ​​sector.

The event will be moderated by Alba Arcuri, RAI journalist and host of “Voci dal Mondo”.