“How are you, Michele?” This is how a series of “conversations” with ordinary Americans that the new President of the United States inaugurated on Saturday February 6. In the first episode, posted on Twitter, Joe Biden calls a woman who has lost her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Michele lost her job because of the pandemic. I recently gave her a call to hear her story and discuss how my American Rescue Plan will help families like hers. pic.twitter.com/SAqM2GytPf – President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2021

This Roseville, California, mother wrote to Joe Biden to tell him about this “hard time“and looking for a new job. “As my father always said, a job is much more than a salary. It’s a question of dignity, respect, place in society”the 78-year-old president told him over the phone. “We are so happy that you take care of this”, Michele, whose last name has not been released, replied, while announcing that his own parents had just had an appointment to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Democrat took the opportunity to promote with her the $ 1.9 billion stimulus plan that her camp is about to adopt in Congress, despite the lack of support from Republicans, as well as the campaign of massive vaccination he promised.

With these communication sequences that will have “regularly”, Joe Biden wants to stage his empathy and mark the break with his predecessor Donald Trump, accused by his detractors of being uninterested in the fate of the millions of Americans affected by the health and economic crisis.

The phone calls from the 46th President of the United States are intended as a modern avatar, in the age of social networks, radio talks by the fireside unveiled by his distant predecessor Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930s to invite himself into the American homes. Donald Trump had only sporadically taken up this tradition, in the form of videos recorded and posted on Facebook.