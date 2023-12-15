In a match in which the fear of not losing was stronger than the desire to win, Tigers and America They tied 1-1 in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the final for the Apertura 2023. The azulcremas went ahead through the maximum penalty, with a goal from Henry Martin. Tigres, for its part, tied the score through a dead ball, with an accurate header by Ozziel Herrera.
Everything will be defined on the Azteca stadium field. Both teams will take the field with the obligation to win to become champions, whether in regular time, in aggregate or from the eleven steps, as it is fair to remember that in the final there is no tie-breaking criterion.
Tigres will arrive at the second leg with the obligation to win, in order to fulfill their fans' dream of a two-time championship and embroider the ninth star on the shield. In their favor, not only Nahuel Guzmán, Sebastián Córdova or André-Pierre Gignac play, but also a peculiar statistic that would now place them as virtual champions.
And, for the final of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Tigres will reach the final again after tying the first leg. The same thing happened in 2016, against América, precisely, drawing 1-1, too, and the cats emerged champions. Same story against Rayados in the 2017 Apertura tournament and against Chivas just in May, with whom they tied 0-0 in the first duel and in the second leg they resolved it 3-2, in overtime.
