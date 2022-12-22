This week Dr. Rocha began with a tour of Jesús María. A symbolic community in the municipality of Culiacán. There he congratulated all the children and their parents for this Christmas season, together they broke the piñata, distributed sweets and the president listened carefully to the requests of children and adults.

The children of Jesús María and nearby ranches will never forget that a Governor lived with them before Christmas. It will be a memory that they will transmit throughout their lives. Because children are like that. In their illusion and innocence, different ideas do not fit, and they do not forget who shakes their hand, and in the popular ideology of some 1400 children, the image of the governor will remain joking with them and distributing sweets. Shouting “¡Rocha-Moya!” they cheered him for bicycles and toys. The president’s response was with a funny and witty warning “how are there molachos in Los Arroyos!” to which they responded with their natural laughter; no poses, no pressure, just children present, having fun on a day at the posada in their town.

He did the same yesterday, now with the rhythm of a Sinaloan band, maestro Rocha Moya and his closest team inaugurated the El Progreso highway that connects Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado. It took more than 30 years. This work of more than 10 km had a cost of 81 million pesos. It will benefit residents of Caitime, El Progreso, Rosa Morada and Tepantita, among other points.

A Governor close to his people, away from the desk who maintains a high approval rating in the polls and on the streets. The key is not to invent anything new, and to make simple what has apparently been extremely complicated throughout history. Listen to people, write down… and solve.

The people of the ranch are grateful, each one in their fair capacity does it and does it with their heart; Yesterday they gave an award to Governor Rubén Rocha Moya for this work. The palms are for the community, which for years has had to put up with it and continue fighting to get ahead, one way or another, hoping that the government would turn around to see them. Finally, the first government of the left in Sinaloa gives results to thousands of families.

AMLO promise

Sinaloa as an agricultural state has in the Governor the first manager of the producers. The men from the Sinaloan countryside, restless, came ready to take over the facilities of Financiera Nacional de Desarrollo. And they did. They demanded the suspension of credits already contracted. A tremendous confusion of the FND. It is one thing to suspend the credits already contracted and another, not to grant new ones. The cut seemed even. With good reason the producers went from concern to annoyance. The Sinaloan countryside deserves support and certainty.

After the aforementioned tour of Mocorito, Rocha Moya announced that he had a call with the President to unblock the matter. From the national president, he received the usual: support, support and prompt solution. “Love is paid with love”, López Obrador through the Governor, promised that the credits contracted with the Financial Company will be respected. If maestro Rocha dared to announce it via twitter, it will be so. AMLO promise.

