Real Madrid has different players on loan both in Spain and Italy. In general, we are not going to be able to highlight any of them too much with respect to the season that has accumulated so far, but it is time to analyze how they are doing in these new clubs that Real Madrid decided were the perfect destination for these footballers reached the necessary potential to put on the Real Madrid jersey again.
Since his arrival at Girona in the 2021/2022 season, Reinier Jesús has had ups and downs in his performance. The Brazilian midfielder, on loan from Real Madrid, started with a good level, showing his technical ability and vision of the game in midfield. However, as the season progressed his presence on the field became less consistent.
Despite this, Reinier continues to be an important piece at Girona and his quality is undeniable. Although he still has a lot to improve, the 20-year-old has great potential and could be a key player in the future of Madrid and Brazilian football.
Brahim Díaz has quickly adapted to Italian football and has become a key player for AC Milan in the 2021/2022 season. The young Spaniard, on loan from Real Madrid, has shown his technical ability and his vision of the game in midfield, and has been decisive in several important matches.
Brahim has been one of Milan’s main offensive weapons, scoring important goals and creating scoring chances for his teammates. In addition, his attitude and his commitment on the field have been highly valued by coach Stefano Pioli and by the Milan fans. In short, Brahim Díaz is having a great performance at Milan and has become one of the most outstanding players of the season.
Antonio Blanco has already accumulated eight starts in nine games with Alavés. His fateful passing through the Cádiz team has already been forgotten for a midfielder trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid. Next year he will be on loan again.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#players #loan #Real #Madrid #season
Leave a Reply